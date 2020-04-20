STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation has extended its temporary closure of parks and facilities through May 31. This includes dog walking, nature trails, boat ramps, disc golf courses, playgrounds, campgrounds, fishing and all other park amenities in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Parks affected by this closure include Micke Grove Regional Park and Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi, Oak Grove Regional Park in Stockton, Mossdale Crossing Regional Park in Lathrop and the Regional Sports Complex in Stockton, along with day-use and campground facilities at Dos Reis Regional Park in Lathrop, Westgate Landing Regional Park in Lodi and Stillman Magee Regional Park in Clements.
The San Joaquin County Parks Administrative Office, located in Micke Grove Regional Park, will continue to provide services. For more information, call 209-953-8800 or email parks@sjgov.org.
For updates on park closures, visit www.sjparks .com.
— Wes Bowers
Community Hospice plans candlelight vigil
MODESTO — Community Hospice will hold a candlelight vigil from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 1.
Residents are asked to place candles on their porch, driveway or in a front window, and upload a photo to social media. They are welcome to share the name of someone they are honoring with the candle.
Tag Community Hospice on Facebook at @CommunityHospiceCV and use the hashtags #CommunityHospice, #LoveOurCities or #inthistogether.
For more information, call 209-578-6301 or visit www.youtu.be/QB7xd
FZmCIw.
— Wes Bowers
Sacramento man pleads guilty to impersonating an FBI agent
SACRAMENTO — Daniel Arushanov, 27, of Sacramento pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer or employee of the United States on Monday, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.
According to court documents Arushanov entered a Red Roof Inn in Sacramento on Feb. 11 and identified himself as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to the hotel clerk.
Arushanov claimed to be involved in an investigation into underage prostitution and demanded to see a guest list for the hotel. When asked to show his badge, Arushanov refused and instead told a hotel employee to call the FBI. He left after the clerk called the FBI to report the incident.
Another employee later identified Arushanov as the individual who posed as an FBI agent, the agency said.
Arushanov is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller on June 15. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.
— Wes Bowers