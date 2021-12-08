Although San Joaquin County’s new COVID case rate is declining, health officials on Tuesday said they would like to see it decrease more rapidly.
“Our case rate has not been able to steeply decline from the most recent surge caused by the delta variant,” county health officer Dr. Maggie Park told the board of Supervisors.
“We did have a plateau at the end of October and early November, but cases seem to be declining at a pace slower than we had hoped,” she said. “We are seeing some of the lowest numbers we’ve had in the last couple of months, although we haven’t had them decrease to the baseline we had in June.”
As of Tuesday, the county’s new case rate was 9.8 per 100,000 resident, and the test positivity rate was 3.4%, Park said.
According to the California Department of Public Health, the case rate was as low as 7.3 per 100,000 in June, and as low as .8 per 100,000 residents in May.
Park said the inability to lower case rates has been caused by the delta variant, which accounted for 100% of COVID cases reported in the county in September, as well as 99.9% of cases across the country.
While vaccines have been able to slow the spread of the delta variant, Park said it is unknown how effective they will be against the new omicron variant, which has yet to be reported in the county.
Board chair Tom Patti said the charts Park presented Tuesday appeared to indicate the county is doing much better than it had been a year ago, and questioned if outreach efforts to mask up and get vaccinated had been working.
Park said she believed mitigation strategies county public health had employed do work, while Greg Diederich, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Medical Services, attributed low numbers to the vaccines.
“We did not have access to vaccines in November of last year,” Diederich said. “They weren’t rolled out until last December, and even then they were rolled out by sectors and age groups. But I think that without vaccines, our numbers would be a lot worse than they are right now.”
According to Park, 412,833 eligible residents in the county are fully vaccinated, while 61,931 are partially vaccinated. That accounts for 59.8% and 9% of the population, respectively.
In Lodi, 46,069 residents — 66.3% of the population — are fully vaccinated, and 5,793 residents — 9.5% of the population — are partially vaccinated.
Board chair Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, Ripon and Escalon, said while the county has made a lot of headway to keep cases and case rates down among all eligible age groups, vaccination efforts should now be focused on the most vulnerable and at-risk residents — those 50 years and older.
He also thought future COVID presentations and discussions should include natural immunity and monoclonal testing data.
“We all read, see and hear things about people with national recognition that had COVID, go through the recovery process, and they’re feeling fine and going back to work three or four days later,” he said. “The general public is getting to the point where they are just done. People are going to do what they have to do to maintain their lives and survive. We’ve created havoc in our society, and people are saying ‘enough.’”
Park responded that while information on monoclonal testing and natural immunity is beneficial for some, the best way to avoid contracting COVID is to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks.
“We’re never going to eradicate this virus, but we are trying to get to a point where we will be in an epidemic, not a pandemic,” she said. “The fact is vaccinated people are seven times less likely to get COVID, and vaccines will help lower transmission rates as well.”
There have been 103,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,839 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
In addition, there were 72 people being treated at seven hospitals throughout the county as of Tuesday, of which 31 were in the intensive care unit.
There have been 9,051 cases ad 205 deaths in Lodi, with 27 new cases reported over the weekend.
There have been 739 cases and 14 deaths in the 95220 ZIP Code, which includes Acampo, and 76 cases and one death in the 95227 ZIP Code, which includes Clements.
There have been 519 cases and nine deaths in the 95258 ZIP Code, which includes Woodbridge, with one new case reported over the weekend.
There have been 1,150 cases in Lockeford’s 95240 ZIP Code, and 416 in its 95237 ZIP Code. In addition, there have been 28 deaths in the 95240 ZIP Code and six in the 95237 ZIP Code.