When Lodi resident Jim Sanchez received a phone call from Tokay Heating & Air owner Ron Gutierrez telling him he’d be getting a new HVAC system, the 77-year-old homeowner was at a loss for words.

“I wasn’t quite sure how to think, because apparently my daughter submitted (my name),” Sanchez said. Then I got a phone call from Ron, and he told me I had been selected. And that was it.”