A Lodi man who was arrested in a sting operation las year has been found guilty of attempting to meet with a minor for sexual purposes.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office late Wednesday announced that 43-year-old Afzal Khan was convicted of one count of contacting a minor to commit lewd and lascivious acts or serious felony, as well as one count of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.
Khan was one of 94 individuals arrested or cited last April during Operation More than Adequate, conducted by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with 17 law enforcement agencies from across the Central Valley.
Of those arrested, 23 were child sexual predators, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The operation’s goal was to use various platforms commonly used for the exploitation of minors to target persons involved in sex trafficking, prostitution, pimping, and out-of-compliance sex offenders.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and Department of Justice Special Agents made contact with would-be-predators undercover as a 13-year-old minor.
Khan was arrested on April 12 in Lathrop after he answered an online advertisement a few days prior to his arrest and arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for lewd purposes, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Law enforcement officials took Khan into custody upon his arrival to the prearranged location.
“This is a clear message to those who intend hurt to our children — my administration, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law in order to protect the community,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a media statement Wednesday.
“Thank you to Deputy District Attorney Elaine Casillas-Franco for her commitment to holding predators accountable,” she said. “I’d also like to thank the California Department of Justice Special Agents, District Attorney Investigators, Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and all other partnering law enforcement agencies for rooting out these harmful individuals.”
Khan is the brother of Shak Khan, who was elected to the Lodi City Council in 2020, and faces legal troubles of his own.
Shak Khan was arrested in October 2020, just weeks before the election, on charges of gambling, money laundering and tax evasion out of two Stockton businesses he owned with Zakir Khan and Mohammad Iqbal Khan.
The three men are scheduled to appear before Judge Ronald Northup in the Stockton Branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court on March 30 for further arraignment.
Shak Khan was unavailable for comment about his brother’s conviction.
Afzfal Khan will appear before Judge Charlotte J. Orcutt in the Stockton courthouse on April 25 for sentencing.
