The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive is moving from the streets to inside Scotto’s Wine and Cider on Nov. 7 — at least for one new musical event.
Salvation Army Maj. Mark Thielenhaus said the organization is struggling to end their fiscal year in the black. In an effort to pull the organization out of the red, Salvation Army board member Paul Anderson has organized a fundraiser at Scotto’s Wine and Cider.
Anderson reached out to Janice Lucas, the tasting room manager at Scotto’s, because he knew the pub had hosted many local fundraisers since opening on School Street in 2016.
“It was fairly easy to set this up, and we are looking to get additional funds, so we figured having a more relaxed event would draw in more donations,” Anderson said.
Scotto’s location in the heart of Downtown Lodi could be advantageous for fundraising efforts, he added.
The evening will feature six musical performances: FunkyTim, Acoustic Measures, Zoe Rose, Dave Watson, Marirose Powell, and C.J. Schmierer & Dave Massey. Each act will have a 30-minute set.
“This event is really (about) having a good time and supporting a local organization that does a lot for the community,” Anderson said.
The Salvation Army has implemented new technology that will allow the organization to collect digital donations, Thielenhaus said.
“People don’t carry cash the way they use to, which has really hurt our Kettle Drive donations,” he said.
In recent years, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive has struggled to collect donations as more people shop online. This has slowed down foot traffic at retail stores, where bell ringers are usually stationed, Thielenhaus said.
“The Salvation Army National Headquarters will have Kettle Pay, which will allow people who want to donate to have digital options,” he said.
The organization is also struggling to recruit bell ringers in a tight job market that has fewer people seeking seasonal employment, Thielenhaus said.
“For people who can’t donate their money, they can donate their time by volunteering as bell ringers. We schedule shifts in two-hour blocks,” he said.
Last year, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive in Lodi raised $75,000. Thielenhaus hopes that with the adoption of technology, that number could increase to $90,000 — the Salvation Army’s fundraising goal for the Kettle Drive in Lodi.
“All donations given in the kettle stay here in the community and help programs at the Hope Harbor Shelter, which provides meals to the community 365 days a year. And we distribute close to 300 bags of food a week to our community members who have to choose between paying for groceries, rent or medication,” Thielenhaus said.
In the past year, the Salvation Army has offered support to 235 people with utility assistance, 15 with rental assistance, and distributed 666 bus passes to individuals that need them.
Through the donations received, the Salvation Army has been able to provide 100 students with school supplies, as well as 116,566 meals and 16,027 food boxes to Lodi’s community.
The Salvation Army Board is seeking other venues to host additional Red Kettle Drive events, Thielenhaus said.