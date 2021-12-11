Lodi man battling brain cancer receives messages of support from Kansas basketball coach and star player

A Lodi man fighting cancer will be honored during Saturday’s NCAA men’s basketball game between the University of Kansas and University of Missouri.
Joe Stanley has been fighting brain cancer for six years and he recently lost the ability to move, becoming a quadriplegic. On Friday afternoon, Stanley, a Jayhawks basketball fan, received a special surprise message from Kansas coach Bill Self and star guard Ochai Agbaji, and was able to watch it in his room at Arbor Rehabilitation Nursing Center.
“You’re a young guy, you’re strong, 39 years old,” Self said in a video message played in Stanley’s room. “But cancer has affected you in a big way, and you’re in for the fight of your life. I just want to encourage you to keep fighting and stay positive. We know you have a very strong, supportive group around you, lean on those for support, that’s what they want because they love you so much.”
Self said in the meantime, Stanley should tune in to watch the Jayhawks take on the Tigers Saturday, and hoped his team could give the Lodian a bit of motivation.
“We’re all thinking about you Joe,” Agbaji said. “This game Saturday is for you, and we’re excited to go out there and play in this big rivalry game, so rock chop.”
Stanley was then able to record a response video to the team, and both messages will be played at the Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday.
“This means a lot to me,” he said. “Everything I’ve been through, it’s been incredible having a great support system to back me up, and I’m beyond appreciative of what you guys have done.”
While he is a huge Jayhawks basketball fan, he does not pay attention to other Kansas athletic programs, nor other college sports.
“When I was five or six, one of (my dad’s) friends gave me a mini-ball, and (Kansas) won the title the next year,” he said. “I’ve just been a fan for over 30 years. They were good then and now.”
His father Dan Stanley said the messages from Self and Agbaji were both wonderful and personal. He was going to be with his son Saturday when the game against the Tigers tips off at 12:15 p.m.
“When he was 12, we actually went back to KU to see his first game,” Dan Stanley said.
“And then we did that every year at Christmas time.”
Michael Taylor, a social worker with SEVA, said Stanley came into his care about two weeks ago. He contacted Self through Instagram earlier this week. Ultimately, Taylor said, the hope is that Stanley will be able to speak with ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale during the game.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Taylor said. “It was just so great that they were so open to doing this. (Kansas) has an amazing staff, and they’re great people.”