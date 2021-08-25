Dining barriers in Downtown Lodi to be removed next week

Citing both a turn in the local economy and a turn in the weather, the Lodi City Council on Tuesday morning unanimously approved removing nearly 90 water-filled barriers from the parking areas that line School, Pine and Elm streets in downtown.
The barriers will be removed Monday, unless businesses that want to continue offering outdoor dining make a written request to the City of Lodi that they are willing to maintain them at their own expense.
Businesses that want to continue maintaining the barriers will be able to do so until Sept. 30.
“I did speak to a number of businesses over the last week or so, and there are several people that are very happy to see them go away, and there are a few that seem to want to keep it,” Vice Mayor Mark Chandler said. “But I’m of the opinion that we’ve now, just as of yesterday, got the FDA endorsement of the (COVID-19) vaccine, and about a third of non-vaccinated people are willing to go get vaccinated now. Kids are all back in school, there’s less spare time for people and families to dine outdoors, and it’s also getting cold out.”
Last year, the council unanimously approved installing the barriers in parking stalls fronting downtown eateries at no cost to restaurant owners to provide more seating under state health guidelines that limited capacity indoors during the pandemic.
Initially, the barriers were to be removed on Aug. 16, 2021, or maintained at the expense of the merchant until Oct. 29.
Community development director John Della Monica said that date was chosen in anticipation of seasonal downtown shopping, requiring a greater availability of parking spaces, as well as less of a concentration on outdoor dining.
“We have received phone calls from a number of businesses anxious about the resurgence, or the variant now affecting us on a health basis and they started to solicit the city to see if there was any hope for an extension,” Della Monica said. “We did offer those businesses the opportunity to operate the barricades at their own expense through Oct. 30.”
Della Monica said Porters Pub, Lodi’s Wine Social, Weibel Family Vineyards, Smack Pie Pizza, Tillie’s and Brickhouse all wanted the barriers to remain on the streets.
Of those, he said, only Porters Pub, Lodi’s Wine Social and Weibel Family Vineyards were willing to maintain the barriers at their own expense.
However, those three businesses have yet to make their extension requests in writing, which Della Monica said was required in order to keep the barriers in place.
The council said it was willing to give those businesses another week to submit written requests to keep the barriers. If the city does not receive them, though, the barriers will be removed on Aug. 30.
“If businesses think they can use them for another month or so, I’m okay extending it for those that want it,” councilman Doug Kuehne said. “I’ve talked to a couple businesses that are ready for them to go away, and for those that aren’t utilizing them anymore or haven’t voiced their opinion as to keeping them, let’s take them down and save the taxpayers some dollars.”
Councilman Mikey Hothi said he favored removing the barriers, but cautioned in the event that Gov. Gavin Newsom survives his recall election, the city should be prepared if another lockdown is implemented due to the surge in COVID-19 cases currently being experienced.
Della Monica said the cost to keep 87 barricades in place is $5,220 a month, and it would cost the city $4,800 to put them back on the streets if crews were to remove them.
City manager Steve Schwabauer said that should not be a problem if another lockdown is mandated.
“It’s not an outrageous expense,” he said. “We can always bring them back if (a recall) happens. We have the financial stability to do that.”
While Chandler said the weather was taking a turn to the cold soon, www.accuweather.com is forecasting temperatures ranging in the high 80s to mid 90s next week when the barriers are removed.
The average temperature next week is expected to be about 92 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s in September’s second week, then remain in the 80s for the rest of the month.
Temperatures aren’t expected to fall below 70 degrees until the last week of October, according to AccuWeather.