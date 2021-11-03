STOCKTON — Citing a limitation on who would be subject to a ban on vaccine passports, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chose not to move forward with an ordinance this week.
“It seems like a solution in search of a problem,” Supervisor Kathy Miller said during the board’s Tuesday meeting. “It would have no meaningful impact, and the smallest businesses it would impact, they’ve got enough restrictions placed on them already. Nobody is imposing a vaccine mandate in the county. That would be up to us and the city councils, and I don’t see that remotely happening.”
Miller made her comments after county counsel Mark Myles said an ordinance prohibiting the enforcement of vaccine passports to enter an establishment could only be enforced in unincorporated areas of the county.
In addition, Myles said that because the California Department of Public Health has mandated proof of vaccination to enter every health care facility in the state, and because the county has no jurisdiction over federal or state facilities, an ordinance would only impact local businesses in the unincorporated areas. On Oct. 12, the board voted 4-0 to approve a resolution prohibiting the use of vaccine passports in county facilities.
The move to ban vaccine passports was initiated by board chair Tom Patti, who said he was denied entry to a local hospital to visit a sick friend because he did not have a proof of vaccination.
“It seems to me that we as a community, let alone a county, should not be discriminating against people for whatever reason they choose to get vaccinated or not,” he said.
“(Hospitals) don’t take into account whether someone has had COVID and now has natural immunity, as many studies have revealed, and that they are as equally protected as if they had been vaccinated.”
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report last Friday indicating that a COVID vaccine was stronger than natural immunity.
In its report, the CDC analyzed data from nearly 200 hospitals across the country, and found that unvaccinated adults with previous COVID infections were 5.49 times more likely to be re-infected than fully vaccinated individuals with no previously documented infection.
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi and Ripon, said that if the county mandated someone to follow another requirement, there are expectations to enforce the ban.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started 20 months ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the CDPH mandated a lockdown on every economic sector except for essential businesses.
While some businesses ignored the mandate, enforcement was limited to education rather than fines and arrests as punishment throughout the county.
“People are tired with regard to the state and federal governments telling us what we can and can’t do,” Winn said. “I think we, as a county, have done as much as we can do within our authority.”
The option to nix the ordinance comes as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county eclipses 100,000.
According to San Joaquin County Public Health Services’ weekly report, there were 99,936 cases through Oct. 31. Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, told supervisors Tuesday that since Sunday night, cases surpassed the 100,000 mark.
She added that the amount of positive COVID-19 cases is not declining, but rather plateauing, and there could be another winter surge in the coming weeks.
“There is talk across the state that plateauing is being seen and numbers won’t come down further before we rest and see a bit of a bump,” Park said. “This could be due to relaxing some pharmaceutical recommendations, like wearing masks. Another factor could be because as winter approaches and temperatures begin to drop, more people are choosing to remain indoors and have large gatherings.”
The county’s new COVID case rate was 15.6 per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday, and its test positivity rate was 5%.
If the state was still using its Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system, the county would still be in the most restrictive purple tier.
Also plateauing was the number of patients being treated for COVID in the county’s seven hospitals, Park said, as there were 100 patients being treated as of Tuesday. At one point in recent weeks, that number had been as low as 84, she said.
“It’s still the Delta variant,” Park said as the reason numbers are still high. “There is a variety of other variants on the national and state levels, but the Delta is still dominant here in the county.”
There are 41 sublineages of the Delta variant, Park said, with one being as much as 15 times more contagious than the original variant. Fortunately, that sublineage has not found its way into the county, she said.
Park said that her department has received 1,100 doses of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, and they could potentially begin getting vaccinated this Thursday or Friday, depending on when the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to approve vaccinations for youngsters
The ACIP, which is comprised of vaccine and immune system experts from universities and medical schools across the country, approved vaccinations for younger children late Tuesday afternoon.
Some 393,709 eligible county residents, or 60.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated, while 52,992 people, or 8.3%, are partially vaccinated.
In Lodi, 38,312 people, or 71% of the population, are completely vaccinated. In the 95240 ZIP Code, there have been 6,811 COVID cases and 179 deaths, with 40 new cases since Friday. In the 95242 ZIP Code, there have been 2,929 cases and 46 deaths, with 11 new cases since Friday.