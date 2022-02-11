Wine grape production sees an uptick in 2021

After two years of declining wine grape production, both in Lodi and across the state, numbers for 2021 are looking up, but not reaching the record-setting levels reached four years ago.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture released the preliminary 2021 Grape Crush report on Thursday, and total tonnage is expected to be more than 3.86 million, an increase of 8.7% reported in 2020. That year, total tonnage was more than 3.55 million, a 13.9% drop from 2019.
Last year’s crop was the smallest since 2004, when more than 3.62 million tons of grapes were crushed.
Lodi is part of District 11, which encompasses San Joaquin County north of Highway 4 and Sacramento County south of Highway 50 and east of Interstate 5.
The district crushed 782,328 tons of grapes last year, up from the 679,123 tons reported in 2020. Once again, District 11’s crush was the second highest in the state behind District 13, which includes Madera, Fresno, Alpine, Mono and Inyo counties, as well as Kings and Tulare counties north of Nevada Avenue.
District 13 crushed more than 1.19 million tons, although the average price per ton for its crop was $335.75, one of the lowest in the state.
The price per ton for grapes in District 11 was $633.73. The highest price per ton in the state was in District 4 — Napa County — at $6,090.55, although that region only crushed 117,701.3 tons.
There are 17 crush districts in the state, and District 11’s price per tonnage was 13th.
Although the Lodi appellation is known for its Zinfandel grapes, it was the Cabernet Sauvignon grapes that were the most crushed in the district last year at 194,559.9 tons, the highest in the state.
It also crushed the most Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc grapes in the state at 124,425.2 tons, 62,778.9 tons and 34,330.8 tons, respectively.
In addition, 66,531.5 tons of Merlot grapes and 40,595.8 tons of Petit Sirah grapes were crushed in the district, both the highest totals in California.
The region crushed 100,507.9 tons of Zinfandel grapes, second behind District 13, which crushed 123,041.5 tons.
Some 42,249.5 tons of Pinot Noir grapes were crushed in the region, the third highest in the state behind District 7, with 73,111.2 tons and District 3, which crushed 47,768.2 tons.
District 7 includes Monterey and San Benito counties, and District 3 includes Sonoma and Marin counties.
To view the preliminary 2021 Grape Crush report, visit tinyurl.com/2021Crush. The final report will be released in March.