A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a car near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Hutchins Street in Lodi on Sunday afternoon.
The collision was reported to 911 at about 1:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Blandford with the Lodi Police Department. No details on the collision were available at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Two Lodi residents at the scene gave the cyclist CPR. First responders with AMR arrived at the scene and took over, and were reportedly able to revive the cyclist. The bicyclist's status is unknown at this time, Blandford said.
This is a developing story. No additional information is available at this time.