After years of service, dedication and volunteer work Friends of the Lodi Public Library celebrates its forty-year milestone.
In 1979 Friends of the library was founded by Lodi residents Gwin Mitchell,Douglas Douglas, Joanne Donovan, Naomi McCallum Carey, and Frances Welch. Once established, the group’s objective was to support programs and services offered at the library, in an effort to engage residents in the community.
Through the sustained efforts of the Friends Lodi’s library has been able to implement new programs that attract residents, such as the coding classes, laser tag, and Sunday movies in the community room.
“The friends help attract residents to the library, where they are surrounded by literature,” The director of the Lodi Public Library Anwan Baker said.
He credits the group’s innovative ideas and gracious generosity for creating an alluring environment that draws people into the library.
“The friends not only fund projects but they help provide things that are crucial for library staff to have,” Baker said. “The friends recently purchased a $10,000 that we needed. We were struggling with finding a revenue stream and they helped us.”
Last year the Friends reportedly raised $72,000, that they were able to donate back to the library to support programs like Code STEAM, adult literacy workshops, and its Paws to Read program.
“Each month we raise about $3,000 in sales from our bookstore,” Becky Hamner the Friends of the Lodi Public Library Board President said.
The bookstore was first established in 2003 and has been a source of revenue to help the Friends, fund programs according to Hamner.
The bookstore sells magazines, books and DVD’s that are in good condition. Most of the books are priced between 50 cents and $1, and children’s books are only 25 cents.
The bookstore receives items for its bookstore from a consortium of community donations and from the library.
“Sometimes we have books that are out of date, that are not being checked out and we donated them to the Friends book store,” Baker said.
From the assorted donations the Friends volunteers sort through the volumes, separating the collections by genre, and age groups.
It was sorting and organizing books that Hamner first volunteered with the Friends five years ago.
“A friend of mine asked me if I could help sort through some children's books,” Hamner said.
Earlier this year Hamner was given the immense honor of becoming the Friends president. As president, she works as a liaison between the library board of directors, the Friends board, and the Lodi Public Library Foundation to allocate funding for programs the library offers.
“We meet once a month and the library directors will let us know what services need a funding revenue, or which things need to be replaced, and from there we provide a funding allocation,” Hamner said.
The purpose of funding library services is to continue to offer them to the public for free, Hamner stated.
Although the friends tend to be more behind the scenes group of volunteers their work has left a discernible impact on the library and the community.
“As we celebrate 40 years we look forward to 40 more,” Hamner said.