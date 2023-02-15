The second festival of the year focusing on the region’s wines is sure to sell out, according to Lodi Grape Festival manager Mark Armstrong.
“Last year was amazing,” Armstrong said. “We sold out prior to the event, and we’re expecting another good year this year.”
The event is the Lodi Wine Festival, which marks its second year back on April 1 following COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.
The event will showcase as many as 40 wineries, along with a variety of food, artisan crafts and music.
Armstrong said the event hasn’t changed from previous years, as wine lovers will have the choice of purchasing VIP tasting or Grand Tasting tickets, both of which include tastings from the 40 wineries on hand, a commemorative wine glass, live music, a goody bag with snacks and access to artisan vendor booths.
However, the VIP tasting gives guests entry from 1 to 2 p.m. and access to a VIP lounge that offers special wines and food. A limited number of guests will be admitted for the VIP Tasting.
Admission for the VIP tasting is $70 in advance and $80 at the door. Prices for the grand tasting are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.
Armstrong said 500 VIP tickets were sold online last year.
Food will once again be provided by A Moveable Feast and Oakdale’s Taco Fiesta, and Stogie’s Cigar Lounge will have cigars for purchase.
A local baker will also offer up beignets for dessert, and the Grape Festival will have its own bar open, providing mimosas, which Armstrong said were very popular last year.
While Michael David and LangeTwins are always a draw at the festival, other wineries offering up their wares include Bokisch Vineyards, Cabana Winery, GoodMIlls Family Winery, Macchia and Rescue Dog Wines, to name a few.
Former Lodi City Councilman Mark Chandler’s new venture, Burlington Chandler Wine, will also be on-hand.
Music will be provided by Valley Roots and She Calls Me Wilson, two local favorites that make the festival rounds throughout the year in Lodi.
Other amenities available during the festival include “Play and Stay” RV parking and the Ultimate Wine Collection, the latter of which is filled with more than 100 bottles of wine for $20 donated by participating wineries and the Lodi Grape Festival Board of Directors.
“Play and Stay” lets guests park their RVs on the festival grounds for the night, and provides water and electric hook-ups for $30.
Tickets for both must be purchased separately, and reservations for the “Play and Stay” must be made in advance.
“Wine is what it’s all about,” Armstrong said. “There’s usually 40 to 50 wineries lined up, and that means more than 200 varietals for tasting. This event is really popular. All the other wine events are doing really well, so we’re expecting a great turnout.”
