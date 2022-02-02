Fees to use specific park amenities, as well as fees to sign up for adult or youth athletics leagues, could be increased on July 1 as part of a Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services schedule update discussed this month.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission discussed the fee changes at its Feb. 1 meeting, and the Lodi City Council will receive a presentation during its Feb. 8 shirtsleeve meeting.
According to staff, PRCS needs to update its 2003 cost recovery policy to continue addressing the parks system’s long-term financial health.
For most amenities, such as after school programs, camps, classes and adult sports leagues, fees are proposed to increase by as much as $10.
A public swim pass could increase from $40 to $60, and a team fee for adult softball could increase from $475 to $500, according to staff.
Field rentals at Beckman, Century, Glaves, Katzakain, Peterson, Vinewood parks are proposed to be discontinued, but the an hourly charge for use of lights will be implemented at $20.
Rentals at Chapman and Zupo fields, as well as the softball complex, could see similar changes.
Visitors to Lodi Lake who have purchased annual passes may have to pay a separate fee for the boat launch. The current $50 annual pass covers both parking and the launch, but staff is proposing adding a new $25 fee to use the latter. Parking will still be $50 annually.
Daily parking and use of the boat launch would remain at $13, while those not using the launch would see parking fees increase to $5, according to staff.
The fees for non-residents, as well as discounted fees of $2 and $3 for seniors and the disabled, respectively, are proposed to be discontinued. Those who fall under this category would still pay the $5 parking fee.
Last May, the council discussed the possibility of charging an entrance fee to non-residents for the Lodi Lake Fourth of July celebration.
Staff is proposing fees for all guests to the annual event, with residents possibly paying $7 for pre-sale tickets and non-residents possibly charged $8 in advance. Admission the day of the celebration is proposed at $10.
The council’s shirtsleeve meeting begins at 7 a.m. next Tuesday at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St.
It can also be viewed online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
Discussion from the Parks Commission meeting will be reported later this week.
To view the proposals, visit www.lodi.gov/AgendaCenter, and click on the Feb. 8 city council shirtsleeve agenda.