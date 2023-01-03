The New Year’s Eve storm that hit Northern California flooded numerous Lodi streets and blew dozens of trees over, causing lengthy power outages, road closures and a heavy call volume for emergency services.
The National Weather Service reported that 2.66 inches of rain fell from 6 a.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Jan. 1. For the full storm, the News-Sentinel recorded 3.8 inches based on data from NWS and www.localconditions.com. The City of Lodi reported that winds reached speeds of as much as 51 miles an hour.
The Lodi Fire Department received 60 calls for service, which was three times the average amount of calls it receives in a 24-hour shift, the city said.
Of those calls, 38 were received within a four-hour period.
Calls for service included several homes hit by fallen trees, one of which resulted in a fire.
City spokeswoman Mary Campbell said crews responded to the report of a tree into a house on Rose Street with power lines down.
While securing the residence, she said, crews noticed smoke coming from a neighboring residence. It was determined the home had a small fire in a rear room, but was extinguished immediately, she said.
Several of the downed trees struck power lines, and numerous power poles were blown down by the high winds, which caused multiple power outages throughout the city.
At one point, some 6,000 Lodi customers were reportedly without power.
The Lodi Police Department also responded to a high volume of calls, specifically traffic accidents caused by slick roads and heavy rain.
Notable accidents included a collision at Lodi Avenue and Stockton Street involving two vehicles, and a rollover at the Highway 99 and Kettleman Lane interchange.
Heavy call volume appeared to have decreased by 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the city said,
Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services reported several trees down throughout the parks system, including more than 12 at Lodi Lake.
The park will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic this week so crews and clean up the fallen trees.
Lodi Public Works crews began responding to flooding issues early Saturday morning, and spend all of the weekend monitoring basin levels and storm drain pump stations to make sure they were operating properly.
They also responded to down tree reports with Lodi Electric and fire department crews.
Lodi Vice mayor Lisa Craig was at Cherokee Memorial Park Sunday morning, and told the News-Sentinel that several trees there had been blown over onto the final resting places of many of the county’s servicemen and women.
The city said staff continues to replenish the self-service sandbag station at the 1331 S. Ham Lane parking lot. Sandbags are only for Lodi residents.
The storm caused San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services to declare a state of emergency effective Sunday morning. The declaration will remain in effect for seven days, officials said.
Rachel Thorpe was driving from her home in Acampo to her job as a nurse in the emergency room of the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center early Sunday when she saw that Highway 99 was closed ahead, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Thorpe told the Bee that she exited the highway at Twin Cities Road to make her way over to Interstate 5.
“I was following a couple of cars and before I knew it we were in water,” Thorpe said later Sunday, still visibly shaken. “It was like a flash flood and it just kind of swept us out.”
It was still dark. Water was seeping into her car. She called her husband, Jamey, and made her way to the roof of her car. Jamey arrived and rescued Rachel.
“I really thought I was going to die, to be honest,” Rachel Thorpe told the Bee.
The Clements Fire, Calaveras Consolidated Fire and Mokelumne Rural Fire districts were busy with water rescues over the weekend.
Crews responded to the report of residents trapped inside mobile homes in Valley Springs Sunday morning.
In addition, crews helped multiple people who were trapped on top of vehicles that were submerged under water.
On Tuesday, Rep. Josh Harder, D-Manteca, called for federal emergency assistance throughout San Joaquin County while local leaders work overtime to protect the community from the immenent downpours expected in the coming days.
“Over the past few days we’ve seen a bomb cyclone crush our community, leaving tens of thousands without power and unable to get to work, school, and church,” he said. “Our community is a valley sitting next to a major river, it’s not rocket science we need to protect our families from flooding. This week, we rebuild and prepare for another round of storms. Next week, we double down on our efforts to build the flood protections we should have built decades ago.”
On Saturday night, the City of Galt announced that Lincoln Way and Lower Sacramento Road at Kost Way had been closed due to flooding, but was open by Monday afternoon.
Boessow Road between Marengo Road and Crystal Way was closed due to pavement issues, the city said, and will remain closed until further notice.
The city also announced that it had run out of sandbags by Monday afternoon, and hoped to restock by Tuesday morning.
Sandbags are available for Galt residents at the Municipal Services Building at 495 Industrial Drive.
In nearby Wilton, residents were advised to shelter in place due to an imminent levee failure near the Cosumnes River.
Residents south of Wilton Road, west of the river and north of Gay Road were the most impacted, according to Sacramento County officials.
Those living on Dillard Road were encourage to evacuate to the Wackford Center on Bruceville Road in Elk Grove.
On Sunday, the National Weather service extended a flash flood warning from along the Cosumnes River at Cosumnes Road and Wilton Road to Highway 99 between Twin Cities Road and Dillard Road while local officials are assessing the situation. Residents are advised to avoid the affected area.
While the region saw a short reprieve from the rain Monday and Tuesday, another storm is anticipated Wednesday and Thursday.
According to AccuWeather.com, a private forecasting service, there is a 96% chance of rain Wednesday, with another round of high winds and temperatures in the high 50s.
Thursday should see those winds subsiding with a 91% chance of rain.
the weekend is expected to be mostly cloudy with the chance of one shower, but rain is anticipated to return next Monday and last through Thursday, according to AccuWeather.
For updates from city and county organizations, visit www.facebook.com/CityofLodi, www.facebook.com/sjcoes, www.facebook.com/CityofGalt, or www.facebook.com/SacramentoCounty.
Ryan Lillis and Daniel Hunt of the Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.
