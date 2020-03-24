LODI — An employee at the Lodi Unified School District has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials reported Tuesday morning.
The district posted a notice on its Facebook page that the employee, who works at the district office at 1305 E. Vine St., “sefl-reported” testing positive late Monday evening.
However, the district said the employee’s test had not been confirmed by San Joaquin County Public Health Services, the post said, but the district office was closed out of caution.
District custodial crews began sanitizing the building early Tuesday, the district said.