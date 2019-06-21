STOCKTON — The California Cornhole Association will host the Best in the West III Cornhole Tournament at the Stockton Arena located at 248 W. Fremont St. in Stockton, on June 28 through June 30.
Participants and guests can enjoy the entire weekend or whichever event is most suited to them.
More than 16 groups throughout California have already registered to participate.
Doors for the tournament will open at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Admission for the general public and for competitors is $5 per day per person.
Friday begins with a skills course, which is a challenge course with at least six different types of cornhole shots. Scored like a regular cornhole game, people can compete daily to try and get the highest score for the day. The player with the highest skills course score each day will get half of the pot for that day.
Skills competitions will continue throughout the weekend including women’s doubles, open blind draw, advanced, competitive, and social.
Competitions for juniors are available including junior singles, crew cup; and ten space long shot competition.
The Cornhole Expo will be held on Saturday on the concourse level of the arena. Different cornhole groups and leagues from all over the region will be present as well as event sponsors, who will be available to meet and share their passion for the game.
For more information about the cornhole tournament, or to register and participate email Calcornhole.com or call 916-607-804.
— Oula Miqbel
Large group assaults, robs teens in Brookside lot
STOCKTON — A large group of people robbed and assaulted five teenagers during a robbery Wednesday evening in Brookside, the Stockton Police Department reported.
Police said the victims, who are all males 16-18 years old, were in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Brookside Road about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when eight to 12 people arrived.
According to Stockton police, the assailants were armed with guns and ordered the victims to give up their property. After the victims complied, the group kicked the victims and fired a shot into the air.
Stockton police reported the group left in two vehicles.
The victims could not provide any description of the people involved, but it is believed they are all males.
Police said the teenagers suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention.
— Stockton Record
Registry made for potential female board members
SACRAMENTO — In an effort to get more women to serve on corporate boards and help corporations comply with a new California law, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma is launching a registry of potential female board members to share with corporations.
Treasurer Ma is inviting women experienced in banking, public finance, accounting, and executive-level decision-making to join the registry by sending their resumes to her office if they are interested in serving on a corporate board.
She intends to match the resumes to boards that correlate with a person’s skill set.
In 2018, California became the first state to require publicly held corporations to include women on their boards after then-Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill (SB 826, Jackson/Atkins) into law.
Treasurer Ma said that when she meets with the heads of these publicly held corporations, she wants to be able to connect them with qualified women who want to serve on their boards.
In California, about one-quarter of public companies still have no women on their boards.
On July 1, the Secretary of State will publish a report on its web site documenting the number of domestic and foreign corporations whose principal executive offices, according to the corporation’s SEC 10-K form, are located in California and who have at least one female director.
By 2021, the companies must have a minimum of two or three women, depending on the size of their boards.
Hundreds of companies will be affected by the law and those that fail to comply can be fined $100,000 for a first violation and $300,000 for a second.
Women interested in being included in the registry are encouraged to contact Xochilt Becerra at the State Treasurer’s Office. Her phone number is (916) 653-2995 and her email address is Xochilt.Becerra@ treasurer.ca.gov.
— Oula Miqbel
Sacramento roundtable to focus on homelessness
SACRAMENTO — On June 26, The Cato Institute will host a roundtable discussion at led by Michael Tanner a CATO Fellow at the Hyatt Regency located at 1209 L Street in Sacramento from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to
The Cato Institute is a public policy research organization — a think tank — dedicated to the principles of individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and peace. Its scholars and analysts conduct independent, nonpartisan research on a wide range of policy issues.
Tanner has been acknowledged as a national expert on poverty. His research on homelessness has explored the impacts of crime, education, housing, economy and its impact on homelessness.
At the roundtable, Tanner will evaluate California’s efforts to address inequality and poverty.
Tanner is seeking input from community members on how state housing and education programs, the criminal justice system, and other initiatives are actually doing in achieving the goal of moving people out of poverty.
This event is a free event, people interested in attending are encouraged to register online at https://register.cato. org/stakeholder-roundtable-sacramento-2019. Registration closes at 3 p.m. on June 26.
For more information about this event e-mail events@ cato.org or call (202) 789-5229.
— Oula Miqbel
Sacramento airport closes due to suspicious package
Sacramento International Airport temporarily closed Terminal A on Thursday for a more than an hour after a suspicious package was found in the building.
Some fliers were sheltered in place, starting at about 11 a.m., officials said. Others were halted at security checkpoints from entering the terminal.
Terminal operations resumed at 12:30 p.m. after sheriff's officials inspected the suspicious bag and determined it was not dangerous.
— Sacramento Bee