- 64,969 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 6,254 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 312 in Woodbridge and 236 in Lockeford. There have been 992 deaths, including 138 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 60,532 may have recovered; there were 3,445 active cases. On Friday, 164 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 12 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 2 of those in the ICU.
- 89,965 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 2,513 in Galt and 91 in Isleton. There have been 1,372 deaths, including 37 in Galt. 82,758 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 292 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 1,825 total cases in Calaveras County, with 25 deaths. 1,722 patients were considered recovered. On Friday, 4 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
- 1,520 total cases in Amador County, with 31 deaths. 1,437 have been released from isolation. On Friday, 5 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 48,577 cases in Stanislaus County, with 894 deaths. 45,674 patients may have recovered.
- 77,926 cases in Alameda County, with 1,088 deaths.
- 60,142 cases in Contra Costa County, with 610 deaths.
- 3,381,615 total cases in California, with 46,002 deaths. 5,511,429 vaccines administered.
- 27,483,187 cases in the United States, with 480,567 deaths.
- 108,148,755 cases worldwide, with 2,380,659 deaths.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.