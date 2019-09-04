Depression is an unfortunately pervasive issue for people of virtually all ages and backgrounds, and while a variety of medications and therapies exist to combat this harmful disorder, the first step to getting treatment can often be the most challenging. September has been established as Suicide Prevention Month with the purpose of making the journey to treatment that much easier.
San Joaquin County Behavioral Health Services (SJCBHS) defines the signs of depression as noticeable changes to one’s mood or behavior, including things like withdrawing from loved ones or beloved activities, sleep issues and self-destructive tendencies among many other symptoms.
“(The signs are) any changes in mood, thinking, or behavior — things that are out of character or out of the norm for a person,” said Dr. Thomas Firnberg II, a board certified psychiatrist in Stockton.
The umbrella of depression has multiple subgroups that Firnberg summarized as being “low-energy” and “high-energy” depression, and the treatment for these differs based on the classification.
While the first type is characterized by the melancholy and self-rejection that many associate with depression, the high-energy form consists of panic, irritability and other more aggressive symptoms. Regardless of what is taking place, there are specific medications and therapies designed for counteracting the symptoms.
Contributing factors that lead to depression are varied and evolve over time, but some elements like isolation, demanding schedules, or failed communication are common catalysts.
Shirley Hollowell, a nursing manager with San Joaquin County, said that depression has become a byproduct of today’s technology and dysfunctional relationships.
“The amount of forces converging on modern society and the connectedness to the work and all that goes with it are overwhelming,” Hollowell said. “One becomes desensitized to feelings in an effort to cope and keep going. Loneliness is prevalent even when with others.”
When it comes to the first step toward getting help, Firnberg suggests speaking with one’s family primary care provider, as they often have useful referral information, or meeting with private psychiatrists or church counseling services. In the case of someone experiencing a more acute form of depression that cannot wait until the next appointment slot, Hollowell says to contact the county crisis hotline at 209-468-8686 or go to the nearest emergency room.
To help, the patient’s loved ones are advised to accept the fact that he or she is experiencing a problem and listen to what that person has to say. These scenarios are difficult for everyone involved, and the job of the friend or family member is to offer comfort instead of criticism.
“Try to be supportive, rather than critical, since criticizing rarely helps in such times, and allow the patient as much freedom of choice as possible,” Firnberg said.
Misguided public perceptions can lead to misinformation about depression, including the idea that “it is all in your head” or that those who are experiencing these issues can control their feelings by simply trying to be happier. In the end, Firnberg said to allow the professionals to use their training and treatments.
“The general public should realize that mental and emotional problems come in all shapes and sizes, and it is best not to generalize or attempt to diagnose one’s family or loved ones,” Firnberg said.
“Recovery from depression is possible,” Hollowell added.
GETTING HELP
For more information on services offered by San Joaquin County Behavioral Health Services, visit www.sjcbhs.org. For emergencies, contact the SJCBHS crisis hotline at 209-468-8686 or go to the nearest emergency room.