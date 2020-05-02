Since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his stay-at-home order on March 23, businesses, nonprofits and local governments have been forced to reduce their staffing levels. Now, community hospitals are feeling the pain of having to make cuts.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial announced on Friday that it executed a series of staffing reductions in the face of declining patient visits and services due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Reductions included flexing staff, furloughing positions, reducing hours or salaries, temporarily reducing positions and permanently reducing positions, the hospital said in a media statement.
Daniel Wolcott, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial president, said more than 50 support staff were temporarily laid off, and a handful of clinical staff members were permanently let go.
“These employees are still considered part of our family,” he said. “We will continue to cover their benefits, and we do expect to bring them back, once patient levels return to what they once were.”
Wolcott said the reductions were difficult to make, adding that the hospital had been relying on some sort of relief from the federal government during the first two weeks of the shelter-in-place orders.
However, as the pandemic forced stay-at-home orders to extend into what has become six weeks, Wolcott said the hospital was unable to find work for the employees it was forced to let go.
“The team has been incredibly prepared for this pandemic,” Wolcott said. “But because of the stay-at-home order and the need for personal protective equipment to protect our staff during this time, we had a significant amount of work and services that have been delayed.”
Wolcott said the CARES Act does include funds for health care organizations and facilities, but the amount Adventist Health expects to receive compared to the hospital’s revenue shortfall is not enough to retain those positions.
Despite the reductions, Wolcott said the hospital was working in accordance with Newsom’s announcement that hospitals can again allow some procedures to be performed. He said staff was scheduling surgeries that cannot be delayed beyond June 15, but will most likely not include elective cases, such as most knee and hip replacements.
“That will continue to ramp up over the next few weeks, assuming there is not another surge in (COVID-19) cases,” he said. “This crisis continues to exist, and there is a chance we could have an outbreak that would force the governor to re-close the economy.”
Wolcott said he still wants the community to adhere to the social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines issued by the governor and San Joaquin County Public Health Services in March.
“The community has done a great job,” he said. “But just because we will be getting back to normal a little bit doesn’t mean we should abandon the 6-foot distance between each other, or other actions that can protect the rest of the community.”
In addition, Wolcott said the hospital’s emergency department is still treating and admitting patients who are not COVID-19 positive.
He said he has spoken with several people who have said they did not want to go to the hospital for treatment because they either didn’t think they would be seen, or because they feared contracting the virus.
“If you have a broken leg, or you think you’re having a stroke or a heart attack, come to the hospital,” he said. “Our emergency department doctors and staff are prepared, and you will be in good hands.”
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial is not the only hospital in the nonprofit’s network to face staffing cuts.
Last week, the Marysville Appeal Democrat reported that Adventist Health Rideout’s president sent a memo to its staff on April 21 notifying them of a staffing reorganization.
In the memo, president Rick Rawson said 15 people were temporarily laid off, and estimated the reduction in staff and contract hours to be equal to about 175 full-time hours, according to the Appeal-Democrat.