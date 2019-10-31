SACRAMENTO — The State Archives will provide a free behind-the-scenes guided tour of their collections, focusing on the history of Halloween celebrations in California, at 10 a.m. at the California State Archives building, 1020 O Street, fourth floor, Sacramento.
The State Archives’ collections of historic records include more than 100 million documents, 20,000 maps and architectural drawings, 250,000 photographs and thousands of video and audio recordings.
Each guided tour provides a close encounter with the Archives’ one-of-a-kind historical documents and behind-the-scenes views of the preservation and imaging labs and free admission to its Exhibit Gallery.
This month’s tour will feature historical records, including photographs of costumes, clothing artifacts, items relating to the Preston Castle, candy and Halloween-themed trademarks.
— Oula Miqbel
Lockeford Elementary School hosts district spelling bee
LODI — Lockeford Elementary School located at 19456 N. Tully Road in Lockeford, will host the Lodi Unified School District Spelling Bee on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Students who place in the spelling bee will go on to compete in the county’s spelling bee.
— Oula Miqbel
Meet with Lodi officer and S.J. deputy district attorney
LODI — Officer Shiele of the Lodi Police Department and San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Sean Doering will meet with the Lodi community to listen to its concerns on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Tillie’s, 21 W. Pine St. in Downtown Lodi.
— Wes Bowers
Learn workplace violence prevention in Galt today
GALT — The City of Galt Human Resource department will lead a workplace violence prevention and dealing with an active shooter class today from 8 a.m. to noon at the Littleton Center, 410 Civic Drive, Galt.
The presentation reviews barriers and opportunities in maintaining the continuity of concern from the first observation to assessment, response and recovery.
Through interactive dialogue and real-life case studies, this presentation will help attendees understand the key elements involved with establishing and maintaining a program that aligns with other organizational objectives and strategies.
The workshop will cover:
• What is workplace violence;
• Establishing a comprehensive prevention/intervention program;
• Understanding contributing factors, warning signs and red flags;
• Strategies for protecting yourself and the organization;
• Strategies for responding to active shooters and other acts of violence.
For more information about the presentation, contact human resources analyst Roxanne Anguiano at 209-366-7105.
— Oula Miqbel
‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ comes to Bob Hope Theatre
STOCKTON — The Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” comes to the Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton, this Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Moscow Ballet is a Russian company that tours in the United States annually with its “Great Russian Nutcracker” production.
The ballet brings with it world-class dancers, over 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets, and the timeless score from Russian Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
The show is 90 minutes with an intermission between two 45-minute acts.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2N2iPCC or in person at the Stockton Arena Box Office, 248 W. Fremont St., Stockton.
— Oula Miqbel
POLITICAL NOTES
California Teachers Association backs Villapudua for assembly
STOCKTON — Carlos Villapudua this week announced that the California Teachers Association has endorsed his campaign for the 13th Assembly District seat in 2020.
In its letter endorsing Villapudua, the CTA stated that it had done so “based on your stated educational positions. We in the CTA look forward to working closely with you.”
Villapudua has also been endorsed by Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman and the Lodi Wineries Association in his bid for the seat currently held by Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton.
Villapudua is seeking to unseat the incumbent, along with Stockton City Councilman Jesus Andrade and Modesto City Councilman Mani Grewal.
— Wes Bowers