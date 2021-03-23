Lodi Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of North Cherokee Lane and Victor Road early Saturday morning.
At about 12:20 a.m. that day, officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Cherokee Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
On Monday, the San Joaquin County Coroner and medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Aroldo Cubias of Lodi.
Police still had no additional details as of Monday.
Anyone with information on Saturday’s incident is asked to call Lodi Police Department 209-333-6927, or Detective Michael Hitchcock at 209-333-6871.
You can also call Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference LPD Case #21-1798 when calling.
Cubias’ death is the second murder of the year in Lodi. On Feb. 26, officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of East Pine Street at about 3 p.m.
Officers located a 29-year-old man lying in the street and suffering a gunshot wound to the head. A neighbor told the News-Sentinel they heard the gunshot and saw a woman rush out of her house to attend to the man. The neighbor then ran to another house to contact the victim’s family, the witness said.
The victim, later identified as 29-year-old Cenobio Gallehos of Lodi, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He died from his wounds three days later.
On March 1, members of the department’s SWAT unit served an arrest warrant on the 300 block of East Elm Street and arrested 24-year-old Lodi resident Alejandro Duran on suspicion of murder.