LODI — The Lodi Police Department will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.
The Lodi Police Department reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If motorists take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, they can be impaired enough to get a DUI.
Marijuana usage can also result in a DUI.
The Lodi Police Department offers these reminders individuals who do choose to drink alcohol to have a designated sober driver, use a ride-share service, call a cab or utilize public transportation.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the costs associated with a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses, not to mention possible jail time.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided to The Lodi Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Oula Miqbel
Learn about automotive technology on Thursday
LODI — Sanborn Chevrolet of Lodi, 1210 S. Cherokee Lane, will hold an informative open house that teaches car buyers about the new technology in vehicles on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Sanborn’s top Service Writers, Technicians and Service Manager will be on hand to walk guests through hands-on demonstrations on the current models by Chevrolet.
Attendees can ask questions about their own vehicle models and learn about new car features, such as Teen Driver Safety Technology, and Lane Assist.
Snacks and drinks will be provided during the open house.
— Oula Miqbel
Donate blood at drive at Galt center on Thursday
GALT — The City of Galt and Vitalant will host a blood drive on Thursday at the Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Dr., Galt from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.
For more information, call 209-366-7130 or email the Galt City Clerk at clerk@ci.galt.ca.us.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton to host annual bathtub race
STOCKTON — The 10th annual Stockton bathtub race will be on Sunday at noon at Louis Park Boat Launch, 3121 Monte Diablo Ave., Stockton.
Competitors can use their imaginations to build “Bathtub Racers,” which are handmade boats made from anything that floats, — as long as it did not originally start out as a boat.
Admission is free and all are welcome to come watch who sinks and who floats.
— Oula Miqbel
POLITICAL NOTES
Becerra secures victory in U.S. ozone standards
SACRAMENTO — Attorney General Becerra and the California Air Resources Board led a coalition of seven states and state air agencies and the District of Columbia to defend the rule alongside the EPA in Murray Energy Corporation v. EPA.
The decision to enforce ozone standards will protect against attempts by corporate interests advocating the US weaken its’ ozone standards.
Ozone is the primary component of urban smog and causes various health problems, particularly in children, outdoor workers, and asthma sufferers. According to EPA’s analysis, meeting the new standards would save more than 100 lives, eliminate 380 asthma emergency department visits, and prevent 120,000 lost school days in California alone.
The Clean Air Act requires EPA to set national ambient air quality standards for pollutants like ozone. These standards are periodically revised to make sure they adequately protect public health and welfare. Strong federal standards require areas with unsafe levels of air pollution to take active measures to address it, and can support efforts of states like California to do so.
— Oula Miqbel