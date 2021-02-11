The San Joaquin County Superior Court is seeking applicants to serve on the San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury for fiscal year 2021-22.
The Grand Jury is comprised of 19 citizens whose names are randomly selected from applicants nominated by the judges of the Superior Court. The Civil Grand Jury inquires into and investigates the functions and operations of governmental bodies, agencies and public officials within San Joaquin County, as well as investigating complaints received from the public.
Past reports have focused on juvenile group homes, community college and school districts, jail operations, special districts and housing authorities.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, applicants must be able to work via telephonic or video appearance (a smartphone and internet access are required).
A grand juror must be at least 18 years of age, a United States citizen who has resided in San Joaquin County for at least one year, possess sufficient knowledge of the English language, and is not now serving as a trial juror or elected public official.
Qualified applicants may be interviewed by a Superior Court Judge. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office will conduct background investigations, which includes a record check from law enforcement agencies.
The deadline for application submission is April 2. Members of the Civil Grand Jury will begin serving Aug. 1.
The applications can be obtained by calling 209-992-5290. Applications can also be found on the court’s website at www.sjcourts.org/general-info/civil-grand-jury.