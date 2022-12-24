The brother of a fallen Marine from Lodi said the family is devastated and can’t fully express the pain they are experiencing from his sudden loss.
On Friday, Edison Ramirez, 18, described his older brother Elwin as a loving and caring person who was always happy and willing to serve his country.
“Since the day he joined (the Marines), he was committed,” Edison Ramirez said. “He was just a great role model to me. I always looked up to him, and hopefully I can be his compliment.”
On Monday, the Marine Corps Guard posted on social media that Cpl. Elwin Ramirez died while serving at the US Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.
The Marine Corps Guard did not release a cause of death or what day Elwin Ramirez died. However, the organization said his death is under investigation.
Edison Ramirez said he received a text from his brother a few days prior to his death announcement.
“He asked what a good email was for me,” Edison Ramirez said. “I asked why, and he said in case something happens to him. Then I never heard from him again.”
Edison Ramirez said his brother had just proposed to his fiancée, and the couple were planning to wed some time after his discharge from the Marine Corps. He said his brother was due to leave service in the coming months, and the couple planned to move to San Diego shortly thereafter.
Elwin Ramirez also had plans to join the California Highway Patrol or Federal Bureau of Investigations, his brother said.
“No one has told me, and I can’t think of, a single bad thing about my brother,” Edison Ramirez said.
Elwin Ramirez graduated from Lodi High School in 2019 and was a member of the Flames’ soccer team, something his brother said he loved doing.
The family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. Nearly $5,000 had been raised out of a $10,000 goal as of early Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.