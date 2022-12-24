Military officials investigating death of Marine from Lodi

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Cpl. Elwin A. Ramirez of Lodi, California, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 22, 2022. Ramirez was assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, Abuja, Nigeria.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto

The brother of a fallen Marine from Lodi said the family is devastated and can’t fully express the pain they are experiencing from his sudden loss.

On Friday, Edison Ramirez, 18, described his older brother Elwin as a loving and caring person who was always happy and willing to serve his country.