While the US National Weather Service issued a weekend flood watch for most of Northern California Friday, the City of Lodi’s storm drain system became overwhelmed with the amount of rainfall that hit the region.
According to www.weather.com, a private weather forecasting service, 3.44 inches of rain fell in Lodi on Sunday,
“The amount of rain we received was historic,” Lodi Public Works Director Charles Swimley said Monday. “It was a big event that overwhelmed our storm drain system. It was something none of us in public works had ever seen in our time here.”
Swimley said several streets throughout the city were closed due to flooding, including a portion of Lower Sacramento Road.
He said the Vinewood area and Vineyard Terrace areas were hit particularly hard, as several streets were completely submerged underwater. Motorists who drove on streets in those areas caused waves that pushed water onto residential properties and up to front doors and garages, he said.
“Fortunately the leaves haven’t really dropped, so almost no catch basins in town were plugged up,” Swimley said. “However, our storm drain system’s infrastructure was designed to hold about 4.8 inches of water over a 48-hour period. At this point, we have all hands on deck trying to get water levels back to manageable.”
Lodi Unified School District announced Monday morning that four campuses had been affected by the flooding.
Vinewood Elementary School was closed for the entire day due to significant flooding on Tokay Street, while in-person instruction at Henderson and Independence schools, as well as the Valley Robotics Academy, was delayed by two hours due to water damage.
Only one power outage occurred over the weekend, and that was due to strong winds blowing branches off of a palm tree prior to the deluge, according to Lodi Electric Utility director Jeff Berkheimer.
Power was knocked out in the area bounded by Locust Street and Lodi, Orange, and Avena avenues at 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Berkheimer said 31 customers were affected, but power was restored by 7:45 a.m.
“It took a bit longer to get the power back up because crews had to do some significant trimming on the tree, and it was in a resident’s backyard,” he said. “With this wind, the trees keep growing and a lot of people don’t realize how much of a hazard they can potentially become.”
Residents reported a variety of streets and neighborhoods experiencing flooding on the city’s Facebook page Sunday.
On Sunday night, Julie Bristow commented severe storm drain backups have been a long-standing issue on Crescent Avenue, which has long blocks and where water drains into the intersections.
“Tonight someone’s car became disabled because of the deep water and a couple of us pushed them about 5-6 houses down the street so they were out of standing water,” she said. “Meanwhile water is a couple feet from my foundation and inching closer with every passing minute. I understand the entire system is overwhelmed but something could be done to more evenly disperse the water so some people are not flooding.”
Other streets in town reportedly submerged under water were North Ham Lane, Sutter Lane, South Orange Avenue, Mills Avenue at Harney Lane, Grenoble Court and Avena Avenue, residents posted.
“Avena (Avenue) is completely flooded,” Derek Flanigan commented. “Garage has about three inches of water in it now. Water is almost 2 feet deep in the gutter area of the street.”
The City of Galt posted that a number of roadways in town had been flooded, including Emerald Oak Drive between A and C streets, Brodie Drive from Emerald Oak to Royal Court, and Brodiewest Court.
Also flooded were area near Sparrow and Sterling Grove drives, Lapwing Lane and Cinnamon Drive, Bay Shore Drive and
Way, Emerald Vista Park Drive, and Polar Bear Circle, the city said. Swimley said he wasn’t worried about more rainfall or floods, as forecasts indicate the rest of the week remaining dry.
Monday’s temperatures peaked at 63 degrees with only partial clouding and an 8% chance of rain heading into the evening hours, according to www.weather.com.
Temperatures will be an average of 67 degrees with partly cloudy skies through next Monday night, with an 11% chance of rain over the next week. There’s a 14% chance of rain Thursday and a 16% chance of rain on Halloween.