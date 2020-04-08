- 237 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 14 deaths. The county will release a weekly report breaking cases down by city, age and other demographics on Fridays.
- 580 cases in Sacramento County. 6 cases have been confirmed in Galt, 1 in Isleton, and 107 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 22 deaths — 14 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 1 in Citrus Heights and 4 in the unincorporated county. 5 patients were children 0 to 17, 235 were adults 18 to 49, 148 were adults 50 to 64, and 192 were 65 and older.
- 95 cases in Stanislaus County (59 recovered), 5 cases in Calaveras County (2 recovered), and 3 cases in Amador County (2 recovered). No related deaths are reported in these counties.
- 674 cases in Alameda County, with 16 deaths.
- 462 cases in Contra Costa County, with 7 deaths.
- 18,897 cases in California, with 495 deaths.
- 429,052 cases in the United States, with 14,695 deaths. 23,559 have recovered.
- 1,511,104 cases in 184 countries, with 88,338 deaths. 328,661 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when it is available.