A federal judge this week denied a Lodi church's complaint that its religious freedoms were violated by state and local stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez issued a 20-page document stating Cross Culture Christian Center could not provide any evidence the stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Joaquin County Public Health Services targeted the congregation or violated its Second Amedment rights to worship.
The church, which had been holding services at the Bethel Open Bible Church at 760 N. Ham Lane, had been gathering for public worship with dozens of congregants during the pandemic until Palm Sunday, when the county effectively closed the building down.
"Our only interest in this matter was to protect public health by enforcing the orders of the State and County," Lodi City Attorney Janice Magdich said. "We thank our Lodi police officers for their role in protecting the Lodi community, and U.S. District Judge Mendez for agreeing that the City and its officers had no intention of singling out any group in our enforcement of the law."