A couple of week ago, Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation founder Cheryl Francis was worried she wouldn't have any food to provide to Lodi's underprivileged and homebound community.
But over the course of a few days, the donations came pouring in, and the nonprofit organization has been able to keep up its annual holiday tradition of delivering meals and hosting a Thanksgiving feast.
"As of (Nov. 15), we didn't have any turkeys at all," Francis said last Wednesday morning. "We've brought in about 350 so far this week, and we were able to give out 265. Tomorrow, we'll have thanksgiving for 300 people."
Donations came in from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sprouts and Omega Nu's Alpha Delta chapter, among others.
Francis said the church provided 80 turkey roasts to hand out to senior citizens and to the homeless around the city, while Sprouts donated some 400 "Grab and Give" bags that included cereal, pasta and snacks.
She said she also gave turkeys and grab bags to Radiant Life Church and the First Presbyterian Church in Stockton, the latter of which received food for 80 people.
Members of the Church of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were helping Francis on Wednesday prepare for the Thanksgiving meal.
"We came last Wednesday, helped make the Thanksgiving boxes they're going to hand out, and then we just really loved being here," Jade Alexander said. "We have a friend who comes down here pretty often, and she talks about it a lot. Cheryl could always use help doing something, and she always has a project going on."
Alexander and Paige Pedrini were decorating a Christmas tree in the foundation's front window Wednesday. Pedrini said it's the time of year when more people answer the call to help those in need.
"We had some people (at church) who knew about the good stuff that went on down here," she said. "I think just seeing the need when we came down here to help, we just wanted to come back."
Pedrini and her husband Danny brought their children to the foundation to help out as well. Danny Pedrini said it was just a good thing to do not just at Thanksgiving, but on a regular basis.
"I feel this is really good for our kids," he said. "Just to give them awareness that there are people who don't have as much, and it's important to always help out and be mindful of others' needs."
He and sister-in-law Raeni Sroufe were decorating a Christmas tree near the foundation's outdoor dining area for guests to observe on Thanksgiving.
"I feel like the point of this season is to serve and give to others, and remember all the things we can be grateful for," Sroufe said. "And this is a good way to do that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.