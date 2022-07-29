Three people, including an Amazon delivery driver, were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a collision in south Lodi.
The California Highway Patrol responded to the report of an Amazon delivery truck hitting a tree in the area of South Lower Sacramento Road and Harney Lane at about 2:17 p.m., the CHP said.
Upon arrival, they found the truck on its side in a ditch and wrapped around an oak tree, trapping the driver inside, reports state.
An investigation revealed that the truck had been rear-ended by another vehicle. The force of the impact caused the truck to roll into a nearby ditch, reports state.
The Amazon driver and the passenger in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment of major injuries, the CHP said.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, reports state.
