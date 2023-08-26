03_24_20_MEALS_ON_WHEELS_05.JPG

A car stops at the Lodi Arch on March 24, 2020.

 News-Sentinel

According to the state’s Department of Finance, California’s population will most likely remain stagnant over the next 40 years, due in part to lower birth rates, an aging population and residents moving inland from the coast.

However, the agency’s report, available at tinyurl.com/CAGrowthReport, says that there are areas in California that are projected to see some significant population increases through 2060.

