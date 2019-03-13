A Lodi police officer on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with two crimes committed at the same location.
At approximately 3 a.m. Monday, 24-year0old Ryan Stephen Grier reportedly started a fire on the east side of a business on the 600 block of North Cherokee Lane, according to Lodi Police Officer Tayla Mattos, before returning minutes later to put the fire out himself.
While driving down West Lodi Avenue near South Church Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mattos saw Grier and recognized him from video surveillance footage taken from the business.
“He was in basically the same clothes he was wearing in the video,” Mattos said.
Mattos followed Grier — who was riding a bicycle, and made contact with him in the area of West Lodi Avenue and South Sacramento Street where she took him into custody.
Grier was also the suspect in another crime that took place at the same business at approximately 3 a.m. Feb. 25, Mattos said, when he allegedly used a welding torch to cut a hole in the east side of the business and made entry before stealing a desktop computer and fleeing through the same hole.
Grier was arrested on suspicion of arson for the Monday fire, and on suspicion of arson and burglary for the Feb. 25 incident.