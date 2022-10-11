The Democrat candidate for the U.S. Congress’ District 9 seat leads his Republican opponent in campaign finance for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Congressman Josh Harder, D-Turlock, has amassed $7.2 million in funding between Jan. 1 of 2021 and June 30 of 2022, receiving more than $5 million in campaign contributions, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Many of Harder’s contributions come from organizations that specifically fund Democrat candidates through constituent donations, including ActBlue or Democrats Reshaping America.
Harder has also received monetary support from other Democrat candidates and their campaign committees across the country.
Mark DeSaulnier for Congress donated $1,000, and Jamie Harrison for U.S. Senate provided $2,000. Sherman for Congress, the committee for Congressman Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks, also contributed $2,000.
DeSaulnier currently represents District 11 in Congress, which encompasses Contra Costa County. With redistricting in 2021, DeSaulnier’s District became the 10th, and he is seeking re-election this fall.
Harrison is currently the chair of the Democratic National Committee and ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Lyndsey Graham in 2020 for the South Carolina seat.
Sherman, who has served the San Fernando Valley since 1997, will see his current term end next year.
Harder also has support from several agricultural political action committees.
The American Sugarbeet Growers PAC and the American Crystal Sugar Company PAC both contributed $5,000, while the Florida Sugar Cane League PAC and Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative Sugar PAC both donated $1,000.
Locally, the Valley First Leadership PAC and Blue Diamond Growers PAC each contributed $1,000 as well.
Harder’s opponent, San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti, has raised $749,133 between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. His cash on hand is reported at $367,812.
While Harder has been able to garner backing from national candidates and organizations, many of Patti’s supporters are located in the Central Valley.
Lodi developer Tom Doucette contributed $2,000, and Stockton attorney Neal Allen Sawyer contributed $1,000.
Zeiter Eye founder John Zeiter and his wife Lynette both donated $1,450, and the Van Exel Dairy donated $2,900.
However, Patti has also been able to build support from candidates from across the country as well.
Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise’s committee, Scalise for Congress, contributed $2,000, as did Adrian Smith for Congress, the committee for the Nebraska representative.
Jason Smith for Congress, the committee for the Missouri representative, donated $1,500. Both Smiths and Scalise are seeking reelection this November as well.
Dr. Brian Babin for Congress, the committee for the Texas representative, also donated $1,000. Babin is also seeking reelection this fall.
Harder, first elected in 2018, represented the 10th District, which included Modesto, Turlock and the sliver of south San Joaquin County.
With redistricting in 2021, the 10th District assignment was given to Contra Costa County, and Harder said he would seek election to the 9th District following Rep. Jerry McNerney’s, D-Stockton, announcement he would not seek re-election.
This is Patti’s first attempt to run for Congress.
To view campaign finance reports for Harder and Patti, visit www.fec.gov.
Flora raises more than $456,000
Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, has raised $456,375 in campaign funds for his District 9 bid this November.
Flora was first elected to the state assembly’s 12 District seat, which included eastern and southern San Joaquin County, in 2016.
His district was absorbed by the 8th and 9th districts after new boundaries were redrawn last year, and the 12th District was assigned to Marin County.
With Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, announcing a run for Sacramento County Sheriff last year, and Elk Grove being moved into the 11th District, Flora announced his run for the newly redrawn 9th.
Some of his contributors include CalFire Local 2881, which contributed $3,500, BNSF Railway Company, which gave $1,000, the California Almond Industry PAC, which donated $1,500, and beer giant Anheuser Busch, which donated $4,900.
Flora’s opponent, Lodian Mushtaq Tahirkheli, did not file any campaign finance forms.
To view Flora’s campaign finance filings, visit cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Candidates.
