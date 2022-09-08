Vendors lining up for October Lodi Street Faire

Shoppers look at colorful windsocks and windmills during the Downtown Lodi Street Faire on May 5, 2019.

 KYLA CATHEY/NEWS-SENTINEL

Next month’s Lodi Street Faire looks to be one of the largest in history, organizers said, as a record amount of vendors are applying for spots along Church and School streets.

Typically, a maximum of 450 vendors are permitted during the street faire, held twice a year on the first weekends of May and October.

Recommended for you