Vendors lining up for October Lodi Street Faire

Next month’s Lodi Street Faire looks to be one of the largest in history, organizers said, as a record amount of vendors are applying for spots along Church and School streets.
Typically, a maximum of 450 vendors are permitted during the street faire, held twice a year on the first weekends of May and October.
But Erin Castelanelli, director of events for the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, said some 475 vendors have expressed interest in setting up shop Oct. 2.
“I have people coming in (to the chamber of commerce) on a daily basis,” she said. “I don’t know if some them came (to the faire) in May, but I think a lot of people are spreading the word. Vendors are telling vendors.”
Castelanelli said there will be vendors offering a variety of new wares, including handmade crystal wind chimes, crocheted animals, hand-drawn stickers, handmade pottery and home decor, as well as October-themed woodcraft items, among others.
Keeping with the October theme, the faire will feature a new Pumpkin Patch Pop-up just in time for the fall season and Halloween.
Brizzi Farms will offer more than 40 varieties of pumpkin along Walnut Street between Church and School streets, including favorites like the pump-k-mon, fairy tale and jack-o-lantern.
Families can take fall-themed photos against a balloon backdrop, get their faces painted and purchase crafts for children or baked desserts.
Attendees will also be invited to help color a paint-by-numbers exhibit that once complete, will be placed on display somewhere in Downtown Lodi in the weeks following the faire.
“We wanted to add something new to the street faire this time around,” Castelanelli said. “In May, we had a pop-up farmer’s market to kind of kick-off our Downtown Lodi Farmer’s Market season, so in October we decided to add a pumpkin patch to go along with the upcoming fall season.”
Another new feature for the fall faire will be the First Annual Vintage Car Alley on Pine Street between School and Sacramento streets.
Vehicles of all makes and models older than 1979 will be on display, but entries will be limited to 26, Castelanelli said.
“This was something we dabbled with last year,” she said.
“We’re hoping this will be another popular feature. It will kind of be a place in the faire where guys who loves cars can go and hang out for a bit while the ladies shop.”
Although temperatures have been in the triple digits in recent weeks, Castelanelli said chamber staff isn’t worried about the heat keeping faire-goers away.
AccuWeather, a private forecasting service, is anticipating temperatures to be as high as 87 degrees on the day of the faire.
“We’re excited to see all the new arts and craft vendors lined up,” Castellani said.
“Of course, School Street is always the busiest and does the best during the faire, but people should really check out Church Street. We think they’ll love some of the stuff for sale there.”
The Street Faire begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.