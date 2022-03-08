According to a recent online survey, gun-related deaths in San Joaquin County increased by 50.4% between 2019 and 2020.
With 113 gun-related deaths that year, backgroundchecks.org determined there were 14.7 gun-related deaths per 100,000 residents in the county, for a ranking of 24th among 87 regions across the country.
The website analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and calculated the rates of gun deaths per 100,000 residents, as well as the proportion of all homicides and suicides that involved a firearm.
Only counties with at least 200,000 residents were included.
Gun-related homicides in the county accounted for 78% of all murders, and gun-related suicides accounted for 39.4% of all suicides in the county in 2020, the website reported.
Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said while he had not seen the survey, he wasn’t surprised by the website’s findings.
“We’re recovering guns from people at an alarming rate,” he said. “And those are illegal, personal guns, whether the gun was obtained illegally or the person was prohibited from carrying one.”
According to a presentation the Lodi Police Department made to the Lodi City Council last March, officers recovered 27 firearms in 2020, which was actually a decrease from 52 seized in 2019.
But Brucia said the number of guns confiscated last year increased to 158, nearly six times more than seized in 2020.
“There have been more incidents of gun violence and shots fired over the last couple of years,” he said. “Our department has been absolutely focused on stopping these incidents, and one of our top priorities and goals is to remove as many of these illegal guns off the streets.”
Brucia said a number of factors could account for the increase in gun-related crimes, including criminals not being sentenced for their crimes, unemployment and COVID, both of which may have caused people to change their behavior after a negative change in daily life and structure.
But from a law enforcement perspective, he said the main reason for the uptick is easy access to firearms.
“There are just too many guns available to people,” he said. “I’m not anti-gun, nor am I an anti-gun advocate. But there are so many guns out there for criminals to gain easy access.”
Brucia added that because some of those charged with gun-related crimes are not being sentenced to prison or jail, they are not able to take advantage of rehabilitation programs such as trade schools or drug counseling, which would assist in reintegrating into society.
The county with the most amount of gun-related deaths in the country that year was Tennessee’s Shelby County at 40.6 per 100,000 residents. There were 380 gun-related deaths in the county in 2020, of which 91.5% were homicides.
Kern County had 17.6 gun-related deaths per 100,000 residents, the highest in California, and ranked 16th on the list overall. There were 159 gun-related deaths in 2020, an increase of 26.2% from 2019. In addition, 74.7% of those deaths were homicides, according to backgroundchecks.org.
Sacramento County ranked 44th on the list, with 11 gun-related deaths per 100,000 residents and 172 total deaths involving a firearm. It was a 29.3% increase from 2019 in which 70.1% were homicides.
Cook County, Ill. had the most gun-related deaths in the country that year, with 1,040. It was a 45.7% increase from 2019, and 87.2% were homicides.
California overall ranked 44th among all 50 states, with 8.5 gun-related deaths per 100,000, even though it had the highest number of deaths involving a firearm at 3,448. That was an increase of 17.1% from 2019, and 70.3% of deaths were homicides.
Mississippi ranked first in gun-related deaths with 28.6 per 100,000 residents and 818 total deaths. It was an increase of 15.2% from 2019, and 85.1% were homicides.
Hawaii ranked 50th among all states with 3.4 gun-related deaths per 100,000 residents, and just 50 total deaths involving a firearm. That was a decrease of 19.4% from 2019, and 41.3% were homicides. The Aloha State also had the least amount of gun-related deaths in the country that year, according to backgroundchecks.org.