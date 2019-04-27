With the rising cost of steel driving up the price of fencing, the City of Lodi is seeking public input as it is faced with a financial dilemma centered around the annual Fourth of July celebration at Lodi Lake.
Not only have businesses felt the sting of a 25 percent increase in the cost of steel and aluminum, a result of Trump administration tariffs, but governments have been financially pinched as well.
Lodi’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood was stunned when he received fencing quotes for the Fourth of July celebration.
“The prices we were getting back were in the $10,000’s, and we were told by vendors that the price increase was due to the steel tariffs,” Hood said.
In the past the city has paid $3,900 to set up a fenced perimeter around the park, but when they saw that figure increase by 165 percent with the lowest quote being $10,335.84.
The purpose of the fenced perimeter is to ensure public safety at the lake during the event. Estimated attendance within the park for the fireworks show is around 5,000 to 7,500 people.
“We have the fence because we want the event to be safe for everybody. There have been fights in the past, and the police department has been adamant about having fencing in order to screen entrants for weapons, alcohol and other dangerous items,” Hood said.
The fencing is also used as a parking perimeter for fire department vehicles and engines, Hood stated.
Due to the sticker shock, the city is now turning to the city council for guidance.
This year’s fireworks display is projected at $16,000 and the overall cost to run the event is estimated at $53,900. Staffing the event with police, fire, parks, and public works officials accounts for $23,100 of the total cost.
The city has managed the Fourth of July program at Lodi Lake since the 1940s. It was briefly taken over in 1994 by the Lodi-Tokay Rotary Club and turned into the Oooh Ahhh Festival until 2006, but the city took over again in 2007.
For many residents, the nostalgia of going to the lake and watching the fireworks display outweighs the rising cost of the event.
When asked in a Facebook post by the News-Sentinel how the city should move forward, many Lodians stuck with the tradition.
“I love the tradition of it, and the family and neighbors look forward to it every year,” Lodi resident Michael Collins replied.
Lodi resident Mia Nino Garcia echoed the sentiment.
“Of course it’s worth it. Check around. That’s ridiculous. Don’t let traditions go by the wayside just because of a fencing issue,” Garcia said.
Collins felt the city could curb the cost of the fence by eliminating it completely.
“Maybe just close the park gates after the vendors are in and set up and let the fencing go. There always seems to be enough of a police presence to deal with anyone acting up. I’d hate to see the entire event canceled just because of the cost of a temporary fence,” Collins said.
Hood said the city looked into excluding the fence but the police department would rather have a fence.
“We are looking for input from council about possible solutions to address this matter and possible outcomes,” Hood said. “It’s important to get this figured out as soon as possible because we might not be able to get a fireworks display if we hold off.”
A special meeting to discuss the issue is scheduled for Tuesday, 7 a.m., at Carnegie Forum.