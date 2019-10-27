As high winds whipped through Lodi on Sunday, several residents found themselves without power throughout the day.
On Sunday morning at about 7 a.m., an outage affecting 1,187 Lodi Electric Utility customers was reported. The utility sent staff to address the outage. They trimmed tree branches affecting a primary conducted on the 1500 block of Holly Drive, and power was restored at about 8 a.m.
Just east of Micke Grove Park, around Live Oak School, 74 customers were without power on Sunday evening due to a downed power line. PG&E estimated power would be restored by 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
In Woodbridge, 26 PG&E customers lost power, most due to equipment damage. PG&E had no estimate for when their lights would be back on as of 5:35 p.m.
PG&E was investigating the causes of a handful of other small power failures east of Lodi, affecting one to four customers each.
Lodi customers weren't the only ones affected. More than 2,000 customers in Stockton were in the dark as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, down from more than 3,400 earlier in the day, the Stockton Record reported. More than 1,500 in Linden and more than 6,200 in Valley Springs and the surrounding area were also without power Sunday evening, the Record reported.