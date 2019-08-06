GALT — Four people were arrested on Highway 99 at Fairway Drive this weekend after they allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart.
Galt Police Department officers responded to the report of a theft at the Walmart, located at 10470 Twin Cities Road, at 12:28 p.m. Sunday.
A witness was able to provide a description of the four people involved, as well as a description of their vehicle and its license plate number, police said.
Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Stockton, and located it traveling southbound on Highway 99 at Fairway Drive, police said.
A traffic stop was conducted and all four occupants in the vehicle were detained, and officers found more than $938 in merchandise taken from the Walmart in their possession, police said.
The driver, identified as Terron Adams, 41, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a billy club, commercial theft and conspiracy.
It was determined he also had an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation, police said.
Kevnusha Smith, 30, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of commercial theft and conspiracy, and was also found to have an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation, police said.
Keyana Purvis, 25 of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of commercial theft and conspiracy. All three were booked into Sacramento County Jail, police said.
A fourth woman, identified as Ciara Newton, 22 of Stockton, was released on a promise to appear in Sacramento County Superior Court, police said.