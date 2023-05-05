Lodi Council approves millions for renovations at historic Tony Zupo Field

Fire engulfs the buildings at Tony Zupo Field in Lodi on Sept. 22, 2019. 

 Scott Howell/News-Sentinel

The City of Lodi is finally on the home stretch to repairing Zupo Field.

The Lodi City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved a more than $4 million contract between AM Stephens Construction, Inc. of Lodi to construct a new press box and grandstands at the century-old stadium.

