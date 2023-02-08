STOCKTON — San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas announced charges against San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Brandon Wolff on Tuesday.
“It is imperative we hold every member of our community accountable for their
crimes, regardless of their profession,” Freitas said. “I would like to thank the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office for their transparency and assure the public my office will hold anyone accountable for
violating public trust.”
Wolff was arraigned on two counts on Monday, altering a computer system for illegal use and unauthorized copy and use of computer data. The investigation is ongoing. Wolff will returns to court for further arraignment on Feb. 22.
To view a copy of the complaint, visit www.sjgov.org/DA.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin supes seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Aviation Advisory Committee — Three members.
• Behavioral Health Board — Three consumer representatives and two family representatives.
• Building Board of Appeals — One licensed architect.
• Economic Development Association — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee — Two at-large representatives.
• Revolving Loan Fund Board of Directors — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• Workforce Development Board — One at-large business representative and one labor organization representative.
The deadline to submit applications is March 3, and the board will consider all applicants at the April meeting. All members appointed by the board will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627 in Stockton. They are also available online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees, by emailing committees@sjgov.org, or by calling 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
