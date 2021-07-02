STOCKTON — During the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses throughout San Joaquin County have been negatively impacted due to lockdowns, closures and capacity limits created to slow the spread of the virus.
Businesses lost revenues as consumers were encouraged to stay home and avoid contact with others, and some were forced to lay employees off.
This week, San Joaquin County announced the launch of the Relief Across Downtown Card program, which aims to put more spending dollars in consumers’ wallets and help local businesses get back on their feet.
“This new program provides important and needed assistance to our local businesses by allowing residents of San Joaquin County to support their preferred merchants and aid them in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chair Tom Patti said in a media statement Wednesday.
“I hope all of our residents take advantage of this program and help to give back to our small businesses that have suffered tremendously through this historical challenge,” he said.
In March, supervisors unanimously approved authorizing the allocation of $1 million to be used for the program, also known as the “RAD Card.”
Originally developed by the Downtown Modesto Partnership for businesses in that city, the RAD Card is a digital gift card customers can download to their cell phones through the RAD Card app.
The customer chooses a community to load funds of as much as $100 in increments of $25, and the amount is automatically matched through the allocation authorized by county supervisors.
A unique QR code is then assigned to the customer’s app that can be scanned by participating businesses within the community. The funds then are transferred to the business selected when purchases are made.
Eligible businesses include restaurants, personal care services, and specialty retailers where typical transactions would be under $100.
Vice Chair Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi and Ripon on the board, said small businesses were unfairly targeted at the beginning of the pandemic, as they were disproportionately closed down compared to larger establishments defined as businesses.
“I heard there were 100,000 small businesses that closed down during the pandemic, and this is an opportunity for those that remained open to get a shot in the arm or a boost in the economy,” he said. “Supervisors and city council members are always encouraging residents to shop locally, and this is an incentive to do that, not only in downtown areas, but other parts of the city and surrounding local areas.”
While the State of California officially reopened its entire economy on June 15, Winn said it wasn’t too late to implement the RAD Card, given variants of COVID-19 are still making rounds.
He said the county will continue to stay the course as the Delta variant of the virus enters California, and supervisors will still give residents the ability to make their own choices.
“Maybe some residents will visit a business they haven’t visited before,” he said. “Maybe that will increase traffic and sustainability of a local business. Small businesses are friendly and intimate, they know their customers. They really are the driving force of any community.”
While initially designed for downtown Modesto businesses. The RAD Card program soon expanded across Stanislaus County and had become successful, according to San Joaquin County officials.
Rather than implement a similar program solely in downtown Stockton, supervisors decided to roll out the RAD Card across the county.
Lodi and Woodbridge businesses interested in participating in the program can contact Lodi Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Pat Patrick at ppatrick@lodichamber.com. For more information about the RAD Card, visit www.theradcard.com or download the app, available at the App Store or Google Play.