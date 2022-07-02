STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors announced this week that Fritz Buchman has been appointed to lead the county’s Department of Public Works.
The department maintains the roads, bridges, utilities, solid waste and channels in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Buchman joined the department in 2011 as the deputy director of development services.
“Fritz was a natural fit to be elevated to this leadership role,” board chair Chuck Winn said in a media statement.
“With more than 30 years of Public Works experience ranging from flood management, water resources, and transportation, to community infrastructure planning and delivery, we are very confident that he will serve admirably to improve our community while building and maintaining positive relationships with local stakeholders and residents,” Winn added.
As the new director, Buchman will oversee an operating budget of more than $210 million annually, along with more than 430 staff members in 17 divisions who are responsible for planning, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the county’s public infrastructure.
Buchman will also serve as the county’s road commissioner and flood control engineer. He said he was honored and humbled to be appointed as new director of the department.
“Our department will have its hands full in managing many vital needs and challenges, including improving water supply reliability, increasing flood protection, and enhancing traffic safety and mobility for our community,” he said. “But with a superb team to back me up and a deserving public who wants nothing more than to have safe roads, quality drinking water, reliable utility services and livable communities, I will be up to the challenge. I will strive to ensure that our department provides high quality infrastructure and services that meet the needs of the community and support the County’s economic development goals.”
Prior to joining the county in 2011, Buchman worked as contract staff for the City of Elk Grove’s department of Public Works for eight years as assistant director/city engineer, development engineering manager, and capital projects manager.
He was also with the City of Sacramento’s department of Public Works for 12 years.
Buchman graduated with high honors in civil engineering from the University of California, Davis and is a registered civil engineer and registered traffic engineer with the State of California. He is also a certified floodplain manager with the Association of State Floodplain Managers.
Buchman takes over the role of Public Works director from Kris Balaji, who retired earlier this year.
