STOCKTON — For the third year in a row, almonds were San Joaquin County’s top commodity in 2020, with milk and grapes rounding out the top three crops produced.
The 2020 San Joaquin County Crop report was released on Tuesday, and agricultural commissioner Tim Pelican said not only were almonds the top crop last year, but fruits and nuts overall continued to be the most valuable commodity.
Almonds were valued at $644 million last year, a 54.35% increase over 2019, and fruit and nut crops in general were valued at $1.6 billion in 2020, an increase of 18.38% over 2019.
“In spite of some trying circumstances, multiple commodities showed some substantial gains in 2020,” Pelican told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Pelican said the increase in almond value was primarily due to a record yield and an increase in acres planted. He noted the county’s cherry crop saw an increase of 111% in value, and pistachios were up 43.62%.
Apiary products and seed crops also saw large gains, increasing by 28.58% and 26.66%, respectively, while livestock and poultry products increased by 15.24%. Nursery products saw gains of 14.46%, and the overall vegetable crop increased by 13.75%.
Conversely, winegrapes saw a decrease of 8.5% in value last year at $340.9 million, to which Pelican said was due to a lighter crop and a decrease in acres used for production. However, overall price per ton was up from 2019.
Tomatoes saw one of the largest decreases of the year at a 34.73% drop, while walnuts saw a 23.65% drop in value.
Overall, the 2020 Crop Report’s gross value was more than $3.3 billion, an increase of 15.79% from the previous year.
Pelican said increases and decreases in values depend on the type of commodity and how they fare during the harvest seasons.
“In tomatoes, the acreage planted will fluctuate quite a bit,” he said. “Walnuts, the price was just way down to the point where we didn’t even have any problem like last year. Cherries, we had a really large increase but that was primarily due to the fact that we didn’t have any rain during the cherry season. That’s always a huge factor in how the commodity works.”
Board vice chair Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi and Ripon, said 2020 was “stellar” as it was one of the few times the county’s crop had been valued at more than $3 billion.
“I’m somewhat surprised, given some of the challenges agriculture faced during the last 18 months, especially in regards to getting workers,” Winn said. “I have to thank you and your partners who worked very hard to expedite the vaccination of farm laborers, who were obviously desperately needed. Unlike other businesses, you can’t just stop production, turn off the machine and start up again. When it’s ripe, it’s ripe and it needs to be picked or harvested.”
Pelican said he could not take credit for protecting the industry’s labor force from the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was a team effort with the county’s Public Health Services, Office of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services departments, as well as the board and community at large.
He also did not want to take credit for the large increase in the crop report’s overall value.
“The numbers kind of speak for themselves,” he said. “I think if you look back to last year in our crop report, it really shoed the diversity in our community here. That really showed up in this year’s report. Some of the other counties, I think you’ll see are primarily nuts. In terms of future, it can look bright. We’ll take a look and see. Hopefully we get some rain this year, which would be a great help.”
Bruce Blodgett, executive director of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau, said while eclipsing the $3 billion threshold was important and something the county can be proud of, future years of success could be hampered by water curtailments.
Last month, the State Water Resources Control Board adopted drought emergency regulations that would give its deputy director authority to issue curtailment orders to specific diverters when water is not available.
While specific orders have not been issued to San Joaquin County farmers yet, any action would mean those growers along the Delta and rivers would not have access to groundwater wells as a source.
Even for those who do have groundwater access, there is a concern about increased reliance on the source as there is currently an overdraft in the basin with declining groundwater levels.
“It’s going to affect our entire county in time,” Blodgett said. “It’s going to affect every county to our north and south. Water supplies are the battle. Staying at that $3 billion number and growing from there, water will be the limiting factor. Water will be the thing that drops us down to below $3 billion again. If don’t get rain next year, things will be horribly worse.”
To view the complete 2020 Crop Report visit www.sjgov.org/department/agcomm/crop_reports.