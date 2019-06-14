LODI — American Legion Post 22 will host its monthly omelet breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Legion Hall, 320 N. Washington St., Lodi.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under.
— John Bays
S.J. Fair Housing to hold landlord, tenant workshops
LODI — San Joaquin Fair Housing will host landlord and tenant workshops on Thursday at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St.
The landlord workshop will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m., followed by the tenant workshop from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call 209-451-3471.
— John Bays
Growing and preserving berries workshop planned
LODI — The University of California CE Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers will be speaking about growing and preserving blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries on July 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lodi Public Library located at 201 W. Locust St.
The UCCE Master Gardeners will focus on teaching attendees about the best varieties to grow in Central Valley, and how to care for them from the UCCE Master Gardeners.
The UCCE Master Food Preservers will speak on the different methods of preserving your harvest so you can enjoy them throughout the year.
Classes for the UCCE Master Gardeners fill up quickly and seating is limited, people interested in attending this class are encouraged to sign up as soon online at http://sjmastergardeners.ucanr.edu/ or by calling 209-953-6100.
— Oula Miqbel
Free sensory family swim at Enze Pool in Lodi
LODI — The City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department will host a free sensory family swim, for families with special needs children or young adults at Enze Pool located at 1050 S. Stockton St. in Lodi, from 10 a.m. to noon. on June 29.
Pool admission will be free to families is due to a grant given to by the Brian M. Stocker fund.
The Brian M. Stocker Fund was established at the Community Foundation of San Joaquin through a generous legacy gift from the Brian M. Stocker Estate. The Fund aims to support recreational and wellness programs, and promote healthy living for youth and children in San Joaquin County.
The sensory family swim will provide families a safe accepting environment, for all who attend.
Each child at the pool must be accompanied by a responsible adult, Lifeguards will be on duty.
For more information about this event or future sensory family swims visit the parks department facebook page at https://www. facebook.com/LodiParks/.
— Oula Miqbel