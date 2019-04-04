As clouds blocked the sun late Thursday morning, Lodi police officers placed yellow crime scene tape around a section of Hale Park where a 46-year-old woman was found dead in a suspected homicide.
According to Lodi Police Lt. Shad Canestrino, a local transient called police at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday after finding the victim — also a transient — lying unresponsive on the grass near North Stockton Street between East Elm and East Locust streets.
“We know she’s been staying here quite often, so it’s not uncommon to see her or her belongings (in the area),” Canestrino said. “She definitely has a suspicious injury to her abdomen that appears to be a gunshot wound.”
Detectives believe the victim was killed between 6 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, Canestrino said. They currently have no information regarding suspects or a potential motive.
This is Lodi’s second homicide of 2019, after the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Rafael Morfin in late February.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.