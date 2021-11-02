With information on COVID-19 shots updating so often, San Joaquin County Public Health Services has provided an easy breakdown on booster shots for those 18 and older for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
County residents can find walk-in locations or schedule an appointment at myturn.ca.gov or visit www.sjready.org for local vaccination events. When getting a booster shot, be sure to bring your paper vaccination card or digital QR code from myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
No additional paperwork is required to prove eligibility for boosters.
Who’s eligible
Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose at six months or more after their initial series. Those who received the J&J vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose at two months or more after their initial dose.Among recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, those who should receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine include those at increased risk for hospitalization and severe disease who are:
• Age 65 years and older.
• Age 18 years and older residing in a long-term care facility.
• Age 50 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities.
Among recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, those who may receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine include those who are:
• Age 18 through 49 years with underlying medical conditions (including pregnancy) or at increased risk of social inequities.
• Age 18 through 64 years at risk for SARS-CoV-2 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.
• All those age 18 and older, who received the J&J vaccine, should receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Mix-and-match boosters
People can get a booster with any brand, regardless of which vaccination they received initially. The waiting period for a booster is still six months after Pfizer or Moderna and two months after J&J. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, appointments are available for anyone age 12 and older. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination and testing at www.sjready.org.
COVID by the numbers
• According to San Joaquin County Public Health Services, there have been 99,936 confirmed cases during the pandemic, including 8,628 in Lodi.
• There have been 434 new cases since last Thursday, including 50 in Lodi.
• There have been 1.775 COVID-related deaths in the county during the pandemic, including 199 in Lodi.
• In nearly 40% of COVID-related deaths in the county the patients had diabetes, and in nearly 30% of the deaths the patients were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.
• The county currently has a 5.0 test positivity rate., a slight increase from the previous seven-day period.
• The county’s case rate (seven-day average) is 15.6 per 100,000 residents, which is down significantly from August and September when students returned to school.
• 110 county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID.
• Out of the population of residents 12 and older, 38,312 people, or 71%, have been fully vaccinated in Lodi and 5,133, or 9.5% have been partially vaccinated. 60.5% of county residents 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 8.3% are partially vaccinated.