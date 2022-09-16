Lodi to sweeten up eyesore with a Dunkin’ Donuts

A Dunkin’ Donuts is planned for 200 W. Kettleman Lane.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

One of the largest donut chains in the country plans to take up digs in Lodi.

The Lodi Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee approved the redevelopment of a vacant building located at 200 W. Kettleman Lane by a 4-0 vote during its Wednesday meeting.