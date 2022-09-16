Lodi to sweeten up eyesore with a Dunkin’ Donuts

One of the largest donut chains in the country plans to take up digs in Lodi.
The Lodi Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee approved the redevelopment of a vacant building located at 200 W. Kettleman Lane by a 4-0 vote during its Wednesday meeting.
The building, once home to a Teriyaki Time restaurant, will now be occupied by a drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts and a take-out Pizza Hut.
“This is an exciting project that’s been sitting around for quite a long time,” community development director John Della Monica said. “That building has been in a state of major disrepair and vacant for a very long time. In meeting with the owner of the generalized commercial center there, they’ve been working with staff very hard for the last, almost year and a half, trying to find the appropriate candidate for location and redevelopment of that site.”
Della Monica said the building, which was developed as a restaurant in 1968, will undergo a complete facelift, with no additional structures or major modifications planned.
The building has been vacant since 2020, according to Wednesday’s staff report.
Dunkin’ will occupy half the building that fronts South Church Street, and the Pizza Hut will occupy the half that faces the shopping center parking lot.
Neither business will be open for dining, however, Della Monica said the existing parking lot surrounding the building will be primarily for Pizza Hut customers picking up orders.
Dunkin’ will be drive-thru only, he said.
While the Dunkin’ will have prominent signage on its side of the structure, Pizza Hut will have a small wall-mounted sign. There will be no individual street signage for either restaurant, he said.
“(The property owners) do have a plan for signage development for the overall commercial center, which I think will do a great job of unifying all of the building pads on that property,” he said. “So we’ve afforded them that opportunity to deal with that as a separate submittal process.”
The driveway along Kettleman lane closest to Church Street will be removed due to traffic safety concerns, and the driveway along Church Street will be widened.
“We’re looking forward to serving our community and bringing life back to this now dormant corner,” project applicant Omar Nasim said. “The project will bring about 75 full and part-time jobs to the city of Lodi. We look forward to integrating ourselves into this community and brining some exciting new food options to the town’s residents.”
The first Dunkin’ Donuts opened in Quincy, Mass. in 1950. Today, the company has nearly 13,000 locations in 42 countries. The company officially shortened its name to Dunkin’ in 2019.
The nearest Dunkin’ locations to Lodi are on Bruceville Road in Sacramento and West 11th Street in Tracy.
At least two previous incarnations of Pizza Hut in Lodi are now closed. The 21 W. Lodi Ave. site is now an independent Prime Pizza, and the Pizza Hut Express at 2355 W. Kettleman Lane inside the Target store is temporarily closed.
SPARC members were pleased with the plans for the new business, stating the corner it will be sited was in need of a much-needed renovation.
“That building has kind of been a bit of a sore thumb on that corner,” vice chair Pete Rosado said. “So this is an exciting project. I know many people that drive that way, and they’ll be happy to stop for coffee and donuts on the way to go work on their hot rod.”
The Lodi Planning Commission was scheduled to consider a conditional use permit to operate the drive-thru component of the site following the SPARC meeting, but due to a lack of quorum, its meeting was postponed to a future date.
