More than 400 nurses at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial will receive appreciation gift boxes during Nurses Week, an annual celebration of medical professionals. The boxes were donated by the LangeTwins Family Winery and other community members.
Nurses Week was originally scheduled for May to coincide with National Nurses Week, but was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lodi Memorial is instead celebrating it in the fourth week of September.
“Nurses and medical staff have always been respected for their life-long commitment to caring for others,” said Wayne Craig, President of the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation. “In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, the entire world has relied upon their dedication — often working double-shifts — skills and compassion, resulting in the highest respect and gratitude for knowing we can count on them.”
LangeTwins donated over 800 bottles of wine, and also recruited family members and staff to box the gifts, including snacks, lotions and a facial treatment package to refresh nurses’ skin from daily use of multiple face masks required for COVID-19 protocols.
“Boxing up the gifts was an exercise in community spirit as we leaned on the sixth generation of Lange kids to spend their weekend and after-school hours wrestling with cardboard, taping, filling and stacking the boxes before they were hauled to the hospital for distribution,” Charlene Lange said. “Those hours working with our children and grandchildren was an opportunity to discuss support of our fellow citizens and make the connection of how a strong community truly flows.”
In addition to the contributions made by the Lange family, several staff and community members donated through the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation to purchase the facial kits.
“It never ceases to amaze me how generous Lodi is, and how much our community appreciates the work of the hospital and our remarkable and compassionate medical staff, particularly the nurses,” Craig said.
Nurses Week activities will also include a dedication of a bronze plaque for the hospital Healing Garden Tribute Wall, remembering two beloved associates lost to COVID-19. Both Revelina Bautista and Donna Frey served in Lodi for over 30 years and were loved by everyone. The Celebration of Life is an event for the hospital staff and the family of the two associates.
“It is tragic and painful to lose such compassionate and committed professionals to this pandemic. We hope this plaque honors their legacy for all who view it,” said Katie Grimm, the patient care executive at Lodi Memorial.
In addition to the gift boxes, the hospital will hold an appreciation breakfast, a certified nurse’s luncheon and award the international Daisy Award. The Daisy Award honors the job nurses do for patients and families in their everyday work. Nurses can be nominated by anyone in the organization, including patients, family members, other nurses, physicians, other clinicians and staff, and are given out in several categories, including the Daisy Team Award and the Nurse Leader Award. The awards ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 in the hospital’s Healing Garden.
Charlene Lange expressed her gratitude to the Lodi Memorial nurses.
“As a family, we are grateful for the nurturing touch that is always part of the spirit at Lodi Memorial. Our contribution is the least we can do to acknowledge the personal hard work, grit and expertise of our local nursing men and women,” Lange said.