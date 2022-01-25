The Lodi Public Library was hoping to have its grand re-opening Monday and welcome residents back inside after nearly two years of lockdown.
However, with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County, library director Akiliah Manuel-MIlls thought it would be best not to have some 200 people inside and potentially spread the virus.
But Mills didn’t want to just leave families in the lurch, so she and her staff decided to hold a drive-thru “Pick-Me-Up,” handing out 100 backpacks full of school supplies such as erasers, markers and notepads, donated by Amazon.
In addition, Amazon donated $15,000 to the library for a new Teen Advisory Board program.
“This is huge. I feel like not enough grownups, and definitely not corporations, invest in youth and children,” Mills said. “So this is a total treat for us. We really appreciate it because leadership skills and an advisory board where you learn to govern and have say in the programming are formative as kids are getting older.”
The funding from Amazon will help the advisory board design programming for teenagers in a new section of the library called the Teen Zone.
In addition, the funding will allow teen board members to participate in leadership trips outside Lodi where they will work on team building and develop effective leadership skills, Mills said.
Amazon spokesperson Natalie Wolfrom said the funding will help the advisory board for more than a year.
“Amazon really likes to invest in the communities where we actually work and operate,” she said.
“Public libraries are huge resources for communities. Free access to the Internet, education, and they have a ton of programs. When we heard they were reopening, we wanted to partner with them. We’re happy to be here and help support.”
In addition to backpacks, the Friends of the Lodi Public Library donated swagbags containing informational materials, as well as coupons for a free book from the Friends’ book store.
“I think its wonderful, and I’m really happy to be here,” Friends president Kathryn Siddle said. “I love being part of the Friends, so if the Friends can support (Mills) and support this, it’s great.”
Amanda Spears and James Mills were the first in line for the drive-thru, and waited about 30 minutes for the event to begin.
Spears said when she first learned about the drive-thru event, she wondered why staff wasn’t having anything indoors, given the library had been open limited hours over the last few weeks.
“I was intrigued,” she said.
“I pretty much got a flyer on Facebook, and thought it would be cool to see what Amazon is giving out for the kids for the library. We get Amazon packages all the time. (Kids) love to open them, and I figured this something for them to open.”