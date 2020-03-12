LODI — Partners For International Cooperation will host a mindset workshop meeting from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the PIC Commons, 226 E. Lodi Ave., Lodi.
The workshop aims to teach teens and young adults about financial literacy and budgeting.
This event is free and open to the public. To learn more visit https:// partnersintlcoop.org/.
— Oula Miqbel
LOEL Center offers ballroom dance classes
LODI — LOEL Senior Center will offer ballroom dance lessons and host dance parties from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, beginning March 19 at the Loel center, 105 S. Washington St., Lodi.
Dance instructor Hope Nemie, who has been teaching dance for 45 years, will teach the classes.
To participate in the dance party, attendees are required to pay a $10 entry fee. To learn more visit the Loel center Facebook page at https://www.facebook .com/LOELSeniorCenter/.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi library to host Bhangra dance classes
LODI — The Lodi Public Library will be hosting Bhangra dance classes from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday inside the library community room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
Bhangra is a traditional folk dance from the Punjab region of India. The class will cover basic and introductory dance moves.
The class is recommended for children 10 years and older. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing. Small water bottles will be provided to all participants.
Sign-ups are not required for the class. The classes are free and open to the public.
— Oula Miqbel
Californians sent 2020 Census invitations
SACRAMENTO — Starting today, Californians will begin receiving invitations to participate in the 2020 Census from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The invitation includes information on how to fill out the Census form and will include a unique Census ID linked to a physical address.
All Californians will be able to respond online or by phone, with limited households initially receiving the paper form. Californians will need to use their customized Census ID to respond online or by phone.
In addition, Californians in hard-to-count communities will be able to visit Questionnaire Assistance Centers and Questionnaire Assistance Kiosks to receive in-person help filling out their Census form.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov or www.californiacensus.org. Assistance in English is available at 844-330-2020, and in Spanish at 844-468-2020.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Celebration of life for Jerry Schmierer canceled
A celebration of life honoring Jerry Schmierer scheduled for Saturday at the Moose Lodge on Woodbridge Road has been canceled.