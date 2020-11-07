After two previous sites were scrapped due to noise concerns and neighborhood backlash, a long-planned housing project has finally found a home City of Lodi officials think everyone can get behind.
City officials and members of the Lodi Committee on Homelessness unveiled the Harmony Homes project on Friday, which consists of four small houses that will provide housing for at-risk individuals and families, as well as the formerly homeless.
If approved by the Lodi City Council next month, the homes will be built on an currently vacant piece of property at 301 E. Lodi Ave., the former site of a service station.
Community Development Director John Della Monica said the site has been vacant for about 25 years.
“What’s appropriate here is that it’s adjacent to social services,” he said. “All of our social service network is very close. The Housing Authority (of San Joaquin) is excited as well because of that same level of service being provided for those individuals that will be vetted for the property.”
The site is just a block away from the LOEL Center on Washington Street and across the street from the Smart & Final grocery store, providing residents easy access to essential needs and services, he said.
The homes will be made available to those who have been recommended by nonprofit organizations such as the Salvation Army, Lodi House and the Women’s Center-Youth & Family Services, after completing a variety of recovery and rehabilitation programs.
Lodi Improvement Committee member David Diskin said the board has identified not only homelessness but the cost of housing in the area as goals to address in 2021, and Harmony Homes is one project that will help solve both issues.
“It’s clear that one of the reasons we have so many people experiencing homelessness in the city and county is because it’s so expensive to buy and to rent right now,” he said. “So if we can provide four homes — it may not seem like a whole lot, but it is definitely a drop in the water.”
Kathryn Siddle is a social worker who also serves on the Lodi Improvement Committee, and said she has many clients that would benefit from a project like Harmony Homes.
“I’ve had so many clients leaving programs who, when you ran a credit check to get into a place, they didn’t qualify because they still had outstanding debts from when they went to court, or for child support,” she said. “It can take six to eight months to clean up a credit report. You’ve been in treatment for three to four months, you’re just employed, and you can’t get a place to live. So therefore you have to move someplace that will take you... but that means leaving Lodi. You’ve got your treatment here, you’ve got your case managers here, your support system. This will make the difference to getting back on your feet.
Harmony Homes has long been referred to as the “tiny homes” project, and had originally been sited at Maple Square, located at 2 E. Lodi Ave.
Della Monica said the site did not pass muster after the city conducted several sound studies and found noise from the train would be disruptive to potential residents.
The city had also considered placing the project at Chapman Field on North Washington Street as part of a proposed homeless “sanctuary” project that incorporated the Armory.
Although the site had never been officially approved for the project, backlash from neighbors and youth sports leagues that utilize Chapman Field squashed any plans.
Funds for the project come from a $1.25 million Homeless Emergency Aid Program grant, as well as a Permanent Local Housing Allocation grant.
The homes will be pre-manufactured with one bedroom, and Della Monica said the city hopes to have them ordered by February. The project should be completed by September, he said.
Once complete, Harmony Homes will be managed by the Housing Authority of San Joaquin.
Della Monica said this is the first of many projects the city hopes to implement in an effort to provide affordable housing for residents.
“We are very hopeful of continuing our efforts to provide assisted living,” he said. “We are going to be working as a community on affordable housing. We are dramatically short on what is required of us as a municipality, so we are making great efforts to plan for that, to work into our development standards and reach those goals”
The city is inviting the Lodi community to provide feedback through an online survey at www.lodi.gov/1013, and to virtually attend the Lodi Improvement Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at www.lodi.gov/agendacenter. The project will be considered by the Lodi City Council at its Dec. 2 meeting.